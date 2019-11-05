Record Crowd Witnesses 2-1 Solar Bears Win over IceMen
November 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Clint Windsor made 32 saves in his first start of the season, while Tyler Bird and Hunter Fejes scored to lift the Orlando Solar Bears (3-4-0-1) to a 2-1 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen (1-5-2-0) in front of a franchise-record crowd of 11,318 on Tuesday at the Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center, as the team hosted its fourth annual School Day Game, presented by Planet Smoothie.
Orlando scored first at 8:05 of the first period after Colby McAuley raced up ice and dished a pass back to Bird at the right circle, who then snapped a shot past the glove of Jeremy Helvig.
Fejes made it 2-0 in the third period when Chris LeBlanc backhanded the puck into the air at the Orlando blue line ahead to Fejes, who sped in and beat Helvig to the blocker side at the 14:02 mark for his second goal of the season.
Windsor, meanwhile, continued to make save after save for the Solar Bears, but with Helvig pulled late in the game for an extra attacker, the Icemen spoiled the shutout bid for Orlando's netminder when Nikita Korostelev scored at the 19:25 mark on Jacksonville's 33rd and final shot of the game.
The Solar Bears defense prevented the Icemen from generating any further shots, as Windsor hung on to pick up the win; Helvig took the loss for the visitors and made 44 stops on 46 shots against.
THREE STARS:
1) Clint Windsor - ORL
2) Tyler Bird - ORL
3) Colby McAuley - ORL
NOTABLES:
The Solar Bears' attendance of 11,318 breaks the previous record of 11,075 set on March 19, 2016 vs. Adirondack
The Solar Bears improved to a lifetime home record of 13-0-0-0 against the Icemen with the victory
Orlando went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill and has not yielded a power-play goal over five consecutive games
The Solar Bears outshot Jacksonville 21-11 in the second period, giving Orlando its highest total for shots on goal in a single period this season; the previous mark was 19 in the second period on Oct. 18 vs. Norfolk
Fejes, LeBlanc and Dylan Fitze tied for the team lead with five shots on goal
LeBlanc skated in his 129th career game with the Solar Bears, moving him past Denver Manderson for sole possession of fifth place on the franchise leaderboard
Alexander Kuqali picked up the secondary assist on Bird's goal in his return to the lineup after missing the previous six games
NEXT GAMES:
The Solar Bears hit the road for their next three games, as they face the Florida Everblades at Hertz Arena beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to host the Everblades on Thursday, Nov. 14 for 90s Night and Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light. Fans can take advantage of $5 domestic draft beers during the game. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for this game.
