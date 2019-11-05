Steelheads Receive Cuglietta, Jago from Texas Stars

November 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





Steelheads Receive Cuglietta, Jago From Texas Stars

BOISE, Idaho - Forward Diego Cuglietta and defenseman Tanner Jago have been assigned to the Idaho Steelheads from the Texas Stars, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Tuesday.

Cuglietta, 24, played eight games with the Stars this season, posting one goal and one assist for two points in his first professional season. Following his professional debut on Mar. 22, 2019 with AHL Texas, the Kamloops, B.C. native owns three points (2-1-3) through 11 AHL games and recorded his first professional goal on Apr. 12, 2019.

Prior to his professional career, the 5-foot-10, 176-pound forward completed a four-year career at Lake Superior State University, tabbing 25 goals and 16 assists for 41 points with six power play goals, one shorthanded goal, and a plus-24 rating through 38 games while serving as team captain, leading the team in goals and overall scoring and earning WCHA First-Team honors. He led NCAA Division I skaters in goals and was a nominee for the 2019 Hobey Baker Award. Cuglietta earned 100 points (50-50-100) over 147 games through his four-year career.

Jago, 25, made his AHL debut with the Stars on Saturday, Nov. 2 against San Antonio. The Brandon, Man. product has played five games with the Steelheads prior to his first recall, totaling one goal and one assist for two points with a plus-four rating, and his rating ranks third on the team. He made his professional debut on October 12 in Utah and recorded his first professional assist and goal in back-to-back appearances on October 19 against Wichita and October 26 in Allen, and his goal was also his first game-winning tally.

Prior to joining the Steelheads, the 6-foot, 192-pound defenseman finished his four-year career at Bentley University with the second-most games played in school history, producing 86 points (19-67-86) in 151 games from 2015 through 2019.

Both players are signed to AHL contracts and will join the team in Rapid City ahead of the upcoming series against the Rush.

The Steelheads take on the Rapid City Rush on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 7:05 p.m. from Rushmore Plaza Civic Center and return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 20 against the Orlando Solar. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for this season, including single-game, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.