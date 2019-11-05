Michael McNiven Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Michael McNiven of the Adirondack Thunder is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Oct. 28-Nov. 3.

McNiven recorded shutouts in both of his appearances last week, turning aside 33 shots in a 2-0 win at Brampton onâWednesday and making 29 saves in a 2-0 victory at Worcester onâSaturday.

Under a National Hockey League contract with the Montreal Canadiens, McNiven is 3-1-0 in four appearances with the Thunder this season. He is tied for the league lead with a .941 save percentage and ranks fourth with a 1.75 goals-against average.

A native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, McNiven is 4-3-1 in nine career ECHL appearances with Adirondack and Brampton with a 2.75 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. He has also seen action in 55 career games with Laval of the American Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro, McNiven appeared in 131 career games with Owen Sound of the Ontario Hockey League where he went 77-35-12 with 16 shutouts, a 2.63 goals-against average and a save percentage of .911.

