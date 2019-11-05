Game Day Capsule: Allen at Tulsa

Allen Americans (6-2-0-0; 12 points) @ Tulsa Oilers (5-6-1-0; 11 points) 7:05 pm CST

Tonight, the Allen Americans and Tulsa Oilers are meeting for the second time this season. Allen won the only contest at the BOK Center on October 12th by a score of 5-4. The Americans scored four goals in the third period to rally for the win. Former Americans forward Mike Hedden had the game winning goal that night. Jake Paterson got the start and win for Allen

Last Game:

The Allen Americans defeated the Rapid City Rush last Saturday night by a score of 4-3. This was the first regulation win at home for Allen this season. The previous four victories were all in overtime. Americans Rookie Goalie Zachary Sawchenko got the start and win for Allen. Spencer Asuchak picked up an assist to extend his point streak to seven games.

Americans Notables:

Spencer Asuchak has a team-high a 7-game point streak.

The Allen Americans are 1-0-0 on the road this season.

Spencer Asuchak is 14th in the league in scoring with 11 points.

Jake Paterson is tied for second in the ECHL with 4 wins.

Les Lancaster is tied for second in the league in Rookie Assists with 9.

Tulsa Notables:

Tulsa is 3-0-1 in their last four games.

Tulsa is 5-4-0 at home this season.

JJ Piccinich is 4th in the league in scoring with 14 points (4 goals and 10 assists)

Former Allen defenseman Miles Liberati, is 16th overall in scoring with 11 points (4 goals and 7 assists)

Final Thoughts:

Dimitry Sokolov was recalled from loan on Monday by the Iowa Wild (AHL).

The Allen Americans extended their winning streak to a season-high three games on Saturday.

The San Jose Sharks (NHL), assigned goalie Zachary Sawchenko, to Allen, from the San Jose Barracuda (AHL), last week. Sawchenko made his Allen debut last Saturday in a 4-3 win over Rapid City.

The Allen Americans are 4-0 in overtime games this season.

ALLEN

HOME: 5-2-0

AWAY: 1-0-0

OVERALL: 6-2-0

Last 10: 6-2-0

ALLEN TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Olivier Archambault, 5

Assists: Les Lancaster, 9

Points: Spencer Asuchak, 11

+/-: Spencer Asuchak, +5

PIM: Spencer Asuchak, 18

TULSA

HOME: 5-4-0

AWAY: 0-2-1

OVERALL: 5-6-1-0

Last 10: 4-5-1

TULSA TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Devin Sideroff, 5

Assists: JJ Piccinich, 10

Points: JJ Piccinich, 14

+/-: Mike McKee, +7

PIM: Mike McKee, 34

