IceMen Add Rugged Forward Mitch Vandergunst
November 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Tuesday that the team has agreed to terms with forward Mitch Vandergunst.
Vandergunst, 25, joins the Icemen after logging 11 points (4g, 7a) and 201 penalty minutes in 47 games played last season with the Florida Everblades (ECHL). The 6-3, 215-pound winger also posted a goal with 35 penalty minutes in 15 contests with the Norfolk Admirals (ECHL) during the 2017-18 season.
The Exeter, Ontario native totaled eight points (2g, 6a) and 100 penalty minutes in 26 appearances in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) in stints with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, Knoxville Ice Bears and Pensacola Ice Flyers from 2016-2018.
The Icemen are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Estero to battle the Florida Everblades. Game time is set for 7:00 a.m. Fans can catch the game broadcast at www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen or watch the game online at ECHL.TV.
