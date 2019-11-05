ECHL Transactions - November 5
November 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, November 5, 2019:
Adirondack:
Add Colby Sissons, D assigned from Binghamton by New Jersey
Add Jeremy Groleau, D assigned from Binghamton by New Jersey
Delete Zachary Borsoi, D placed on reserve
Delete Michael Sdao, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/26)
Delete Ryan Black, D traded to Greenville
Atlanta:
Add Cody Corbett, D activated from reserve
Delete Alexey Solovyev, D placed on reserve
Delete Jack Stander, D traded to Worcester
Add Avery Peterson, F signed contract, added to active roster [11/1]
Delete Avery Peterson, F placed on reserve [11/1]
Cincinnati:
Add Kris Renfrow, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Delete Kris Renfrow, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Florida:
Add Arvin Atwal, D assigned by Milwaukee
Add Ben Masella, D activated from reserve
Add Brandon Fortunato, D activated from reserve
Delete Aaron Harstad, D placed on reserve
Delete Jeremy Dehner, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Diego Cuglietta, F assigned by Texas
Add Tanner Jago, D assigned by Texas
Delete Tony Calderone, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/3)
Indy:
Add Jack Jenkins, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Jack Jenkins, F traded to Utah
Jacksonville:
Add Adam Carlson, G assigned by Manitoba
Add Mitch Vandergunst, F signed contract, added to active roster
Maine:
Add Ted Hart, F signed contract, added to active roster
Tulsa:
Add Josh Wesley, D assigned by San Antonio
Add Jake Clifford, D activated from reserve
Delete Devin Williams, G placed on reserve
Utah:
Delete Travis Barron, F recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Worcester:
Delete Ryan Hitchcock, F recalled by Bridgeport [11/4]
