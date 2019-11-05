ECHL Transactions - November 5

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, November 5, 2019:

Adirondack:

Add Colby Sissons, D assigned from Binghamton by New Jersey

Add Jeremy Groleau, D assigned from Binghamton by New Jersey

Delete Zachary Borsoi, D placed on reserve

Delete Michael Sdao, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/26)

Delete Ryan Black, D traded to Greenville

Atlanta:

Add Cody Corbett, D activated from reserve

Delete Alexey Solovyev, D placed on reserve

Delete Jack Stander, D traded to Worcester

Add Avery Peterson, F signed contract, added to active roster [11/1]

Delete Avery Peterson, F placed on reserve [11/1]

Cincinnati:

Add Kris Renfrow, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Delete Kris Renfrow, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Florida:

Add Arvin Atwal, D assigned by Milwaukee

Add Ben Masella, D activated from reserve

Add Brandon Fortunato, D activated from reserve

Delete Aaron Harstad, D placed on reserve

Delete Jeremy Dehner, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Diego Cuglietta, F assigned by Texas

Add Tanner Jago, D assigned by Texas

Delete Tony Calderone, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/3)

Indy:

Add Jack Jenkins, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jack Jenkins, F traded to Utah

Jacksonville:

Add Adam Carlson, G assigned by Manitoba

Add Mitch Vandergunst, F signed contract, added to active roster

Maine:

Add Ted Hart, F signed contract, added to active roster

Tulsa:

Add Josh Wesley, D assigned by San Antonio

Add Jake Clifford, D activated from reserve

Delete Devin Williams, G placed on reserve

Utah:

Delete Travis Barron, F recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Worcester:

Delete Ryan Hitchcock, F recalled by Bridgeport [11/4]

ECHL Stories from November 5, 2019

