ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

November 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Tuesday announced the following fines and suspensions resulting from ECHL Game #91, Wheeling at Kalamazoo, on Nov. 2.

Wheeling's Brandon Hawkins has been suspended for four games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 Supplementary Discipline. Hawkins was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking under Rule #59.5 at 12:56 of the third period.

Hawkins will miss Wheeling's games at Toledo (Nov. 6), vs. Reading (Nov. 8), at Reading (Nov. 9) and vs. Utah (Nov. 15).

Kalamazoo's Tanner Sorenson has been suspended for four games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline. Sorenson was assessed a game misconduct for physical abuse of officials - Category III under Rule #40.4 at 12:56 of the third period.

Sorenson will miss Kalamazoo's games vs. Fort Wayne (Nov. 8 and Nov. 9), vs. Cincinnati (Nov. 10) and at Fort Wayne (Nov. 15).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.