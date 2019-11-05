Grizzlies Weekly: Weekend Trip to Kansas City

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies begin a 4 game road trip on November 8th and 9th against the Kansas City Mavericks. Face-off both games will be at 6:05 pm mountain time.

Forward Josh Dickinson, now with the AHL's Colorado Eagles, has been named Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for October. He had 9 goals and 2 assists for 11 points in 7 games for Utah. He was the first Grizzlies skater since Colin Vock in 2013 to have back-to-back hat tricks. Dickinson scored 3 goals on October 16th vs Wichita and October 18th at Allen.

Defenseman JC Brassard scored his first Grizzlies goal on November 2nd vs Idaho. Brassard had 1 goal and 1 assist in the 3 games last weekend. Brassard was acquired by the Grizzlies on October 15th from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Travis Barron has a point in 7 of 10 games this year. He leads the league with 8 power play points. He leads the team with 13 points. Barron was sent to the AHL's Colorado Eagles on Monday afternoon.

Next homestand for the Grizzlies begins on November 22nd vs Orlando. It's the annual Pooch on the Pond. The Grizzlies

Upcoming Promotions

November 22nd Orlando at Utah - Pooch on the Pond. Fans can bring their dogs to the game. America First Credit Union Friday - Tickets start at $8 for fans paying with their AFCU debit or credit card at the Maverik Center box office.

November 23rd Orlando at Utah - Angel's Hands Night (specialty jersey's that will be auctioned off after the game).

November 27th Florida at Utah - Wild Wednesday and Bud Light College Night. Tickets start at $6 for students and drink specials.

November 29th Florida at Utah - Black Friday ticket offer.

November 30th Florida at Utah - Black Friday ticket offer.

Transactions

The Grizzlies signed forward Garrett Klotz. This is his 7th different season in the ECHL and his 10th season professionally. He has 195 games of ECHL experience with 14 goals and 22 assists. Klotz also has 157 games in the AHL with 4 goals and 7 assists. Klotz is 6'6" and 250 pounds. He played for the Rapid City Rush the past 2 seasons. This will be Klotz's 10th different ECHL team. Klotz was drafted in the 3rd round (66th overall) in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft.

Forwards Cole Cassels was loaned to the AHL's Belleville Senators and Josh Dickinson was reassisgned to the AHL's Colorado Eagles last Thursday. Cassels had 1 goal and 1 assist for Belleville in a 5-4 win over Hartford on November 2nd. Dickinson has played in 2 games for Colorado, scoring 1 assist.

Defenseman Sasha Larocque was added to the team prior to last weekend's games. Larocque made his professional debut on November 1st at Idaho. He was the 2019 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year at Ohio State University.

On October 28th Defenseman Ryan Black was traded by the Grizzlies to the Adirondack Thunder. Black appeared in 1 regular season game for Utah.

Rescheduled Game in February

The Grizzlies Friday, February 21st home game vs Kansas City has been rescheduled to Sunday, February 23rd at 5:00 pm. Any tickets you have for the game on the 21st will be good to use for the 23rd.

2019-2020 Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 3-4-2-1

Home record: 1-3-1.

Road record: 2-1-1-1.

This Week's Games: (Utah is at Kansas City on November 8th and 9th).

Last 10 games: Utah is 3-4-3

Goals per game: 3.70 (8th best in the league).

Goals against per game: 3.20 (11h).

Shots per game: 30.90 (14th).

Shots against per game: 29.50 (9th).

Power play: 21.8 % (7th).

Penalty Kill: 83.7 % (7th).

Scoring By Period

First Period: Utah 13 Opponents 10.

Second Period: Utah 15 Opponents 12.

Third Period: Utah 9 Opponents 7.

Previous Week's Record: Utah went 1-1-1 in the week vs Idaho.

This Week's Games: Utah is at Kansas City on November 8th and 9th.

Last Week's Games

November 1st - Utah 5 Idaho 4 - Yuri Terao game winner with 1:59 left. Tim McGauley, Ryan Wagner, Griffen Molino and Terao each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Patrick McGrath scored first goal for Utah. Jeff Smith stopped 35 of 39.

November 2nd - Utah 2 Idaho 3 (OT) - Griffen Molino and JC Brassard each had a power play goal for Utah. Grizz went 2 for 5 on the power play. Travis Barron had 2 assists.

November 3rd - Utah 0 Idaho 1 - Jeff Smith stopped 27 of 28 for Utah. Taylor Richart led the Grizz with 5 shots.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders: Josh Dickinson is second in the league with 9 goals. Travis Barron is tied for 5th with 13 points. Barron leads the league with 8 power play points. Patrick McGrath is 2nd with 35 penalty minutes. Brandon Saigeon leads all rookies with 4 power play assists. Taylor Richart leads all defenseman with 5 power play points.

Team Leaders

Goals: Josh Dickinson (9)

Assists: Cole Cassels (8)

Points: Travis Barron (13)

Plus/Minus: Griffen Molino (+8)

PIM: Patrick McGrath (35)

Power Play Points: Travis Barron (8) - Leads league.

Shots on Goal: Taylor Richart (31)

Wins: Jeff Smith (3)

Save %: Hunter Miska (.923)

Goals Against Average: Jeff Smith (2.53)

Grizzlies Weekly: Utah Begin Road Trip Friday

