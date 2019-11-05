Thunder Starts Busy Week Tomorrow with Kids Day Game

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, starts a busy week tomorrow with the first of three home games.

Tomorrow morning is the 2nd Annual Kid's Educational Day Game, presented by Butler Community College, Kansas Strong and Golden Plains Credit Union. The Norfolk Admirals come to town for the first-ever meeting between the two teams starting at 10:30 a.m. An estimated 5,000 kids from Kansas will be in attendance enjoying some hockey and learning STEM through various activities throughout the day.

Friday is Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by Central Care Cancer Center as the Tulsa Oilers come to town for a pair of games. Be a part of the celebration as survivors and their families tell their brave stories. There will be a pregame ceremony on the ice recognizing some survivors. The Wichita Thunder will be wearing the Jersey of Hope, which is filled with survivors' names and will be auctioned off immediately following the game.

Fans can purchase the Hope Package to receive four Premium tickets and two Hockey Fights Cancer pucks for only $40. Click here to request a call.

Saturday night is Princess and Pirates Night along with Chuck-A-Duck for Children, presented by Christian Brothers Automotive. Meet some of your favorite princesses from Princess Pros of Wichita as Anna, Elsa, Belle and your favorite pirates will be in attendance. Families can receive a complimentary photo with them on the concourse. Anybody who dresses in costume can be a part of the princess parade during first intermission.

Families can purchase the Princess Package to receive four tickets, two novelty mini-sticks and a fast pass to meet the princesses, which is only offered through the Princess Package for only $60. To request a call, click here.

Saturday is also the first-ever Chuck-A-Duck for Children. It will be the first time in hockey history that yellow rubber ducks will be thrown onto the ice during second intermission. All the ducks will be distributed to local area children's hospitals.

Rubber ducks can be purchased for $1.00 each at the top of each escalator and from the Wichita Thunder Booster Club booth, located behind section 120, starting when at doors open at 6:05 p.m.

The Thunder are excited to be the host of the 2020 Warrior Hockey/ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by Toyota, on Wednesday January 22, 2020. Get your tickets now for the league's annual showcase that features some of the best young talent across the ECHL.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now. Get your seats for just $34 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

