Swamp Rabbits Team up with Make a Wish and South Carolina Advocates for Epilepsy this Weekend

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits are teaming up with two non-profits to do great things in our community this weekend as we host the South Carolina Stingrays.

Friday night, the Swamp Rabbits are partnering with the Make A Wish Foundation to help with the wish of 9-year-old David Spracher. He spent a week at Walt Disney World with his family, and will be participating in our ceremonial puck drop. Make A Wish will be receiving proceeds from Chuck A Puck. Be sure to take part in this incredible night with the Attack Pack- 4 attack zone tickets for just $48. Get yours!

Make A Wish South Carolina has been fulfilling wishes for nearly 35 years, and has assisted over 200 children battling various illnesses in the state. With the help of many volunteers, this non-profit organization assists children from ages 2 to 18, in making their wishes come true as a form of encouragement in their fight.

Saturday is our first-ever Hockey Heroes 4 Epilepsy Night, along with the South Carolina Advocates for Epilepsy (SAFE), our non-profit of the night. The organization will receive proceeds from Chuck A Puck, and take part in a ceremonial puck drop, led by Chelsea Stojkoski, a member of the board of directors and Upstate chapter coordinator. The night will feature a poster giveaway, and a postgame autograph session with Swamp Rabbits players.

SAFE devotes its energy to passionately advocating for members of the epilepsy community, by improving the quality of life for epilepsy patients, raising awareness in South Carolina, teaching epilepsy first aid and eliminating the stigma associated with epilepsy and seizures.

We hope you can join us for these two incredible nights!

