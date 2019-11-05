Atlanta's Asselin Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

Samuel Asselin of the Atlanta Gladiators

PRINCETON, N.J. - Samuel Asselin of the Atlanta Gladiators is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Oct. 28-Nov. 3.

Asselin scored five goals and added three assists for eight points in the Gladiators' two wins last week.

The 21-year-old had two goals and two assists in a 4-1 win at Jacksonville on Wednesday and added a hat trick along with another assist in a 7-6 victory against Greenville on Sunday.

Under contract with Providence of the AmericanâHockey League, Asselin is second among ECHLârookies - and tied for fifth overall in the league - with 13 points, while his six goals and seven assists are tied for third among first-year players.

Prior to turning pro, Asselin tallied 200 points (82g-118a) in 247 career games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Acadie-Bathurst, Halifax and Shawinigan.

On behalf of Samuel Asselin, a case of pucks will be donated to an Atlanta youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 41,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners Up: Aaron Luchuk, Newfoundland (3 gp, 2g, 4a, 6 pts.) and J.J. Piccinich,âTulsa (3 gp, 2g, 5a, 7 pts.).

Also Nominated: Spencer Asuchak (Allen), Shawn St-Amant (Fort Wayne), Marc-Olivier Roy (Idaho), Chase Lang (Jacksonville), Yannick Veilleux (Kalamazoo), Frank DiChiara (Reading), Max Novak (South Carolina), Shane Berschbach (Toledo) and Spencer Dorowicz (Wichita).

