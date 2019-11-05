Asselin Named ECHL Player of the Week

(Atlanta Gladiators) Samuel Asselin of the Atlanta Gladiators reacts after a goal(Atlanta Gladiators)

PRINCETON, N.J. - Samuel Asselin of the Atlanta Gladiators is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Oct. 28-Nov. 3.

Asselin scored five goals and added three assists for eight points in the Gladiators' two wins last week. He has also scored at least one point in all seven games this season for Atlanta.

"It was a good week for both the team and for me. I'm happy that I was able to help the team win. We need to keep it going, as do I," said Gladiator forward Sam Asselin.

The 21-year-old had two goals and two assists in a 4-1 win at Jacksonville on Wednesday and added a hat trick along with another assist in a 7-6 victory against Greenville on Sunday.

Under contract with Providence of the AmericanâHockey League, Asselin is second among ECHLârookies - and tied for fifth overall in the league - with 13 points, while his six goals and seven assists are tied for third among first-year players.

Prior to turning pro, Asselin tallied 200 points (82g-118a) in 247 career games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Acadie-Bathurst, Halifax and Shawinigan.

On behalf of Samuel Asselin, a case of pucks will be donated to an Atlanta youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 41,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

The Atlanta Gladiators are members of the ECHL, the nation's premier "AA" hockey league and are the Affiliate of the Eastern Conference Champion Boston Bruins. All home games are played at the 9,119-seat Infinite Energy Arena, located just off I-85 on Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth, Georgia. The Gladiators have established an unrivaled commitment to excellence, maintaining a distinctive reputation for providing fun, friendly, family, affordable entertainment and are consistently ranked as one of the best "Things to Do" in the Atlanta Metro area and across the North Georgia region. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting www.atlantagladiators.com or by calling the front office at (770) 497-5100.

