Arvin Atwal Assigned to Everblades from Milwaukee Admirals

ESTERO, Fla. - Defenseman Arvin Atwal has been assigned to the Florida Everblades from the American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals, Everblades head coach Brad Ralph announced on Tuesday.

Atwal, 23, is in his fourth season as a pro and brings 131 games of ECHL experience to the Everblades.

A native of Surrey, British Columbia, Atwal played a bulk of last season with the Cincinnati Cyclones. He easily surpassed his offensive career-highs by posting new personal bests for goals (10), assists (29) and points (39) in 65 games with the Cyclones. Atwal also saw action in three AHL games for the Rochester Americans and netted two assists.

Atwal spent the first three seasons of his professional career in the Buffalo Sabres system with Cincinnati and Rochester. A 6-foot, 196-pound right-handed shot, Atwal is just shy of 150 career professional games and has suited up in 17 career AHL contests in addition to his time in the ECHL. He has tabbed five career points (2g-3a) in the AHL and has notched 67 points (15g-52a) in his ECHL career.

Prior to turning pro in the 2016-17 season, Atwal played parts of five seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Vancouver Giants and Lethbridge Hurricanes. He eclipsed the 100-point plateau in his major junior career, recording 25 goals and 83 assists in 225 career games. Atwal broke out for a career-best year in his final season in the WHL with Lethbridge in 2015-16, putting up career-highs in goals (11), assists (39) and points (50).

The Everblades are back on home ice this week and have a three-game slate. Florida starts the week with a Wednesday matchup against the Orlando Solar Bears at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena.

