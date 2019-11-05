Jack Jenkins Traded to Utah

November 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, announced Tuesday that they have traded forward Jack Jenkins to Utah in exchange for future considerations.

Jenkins, 24, signed with the Fuel in late July after attending the University of Notre Dame (NCAA). In four seasons with the Fighting Irish, he tallied 15 goals and 27 assists in 144 NCAA contests, serving as an alternate captain during his senior season. Jenkins was part of an Irish team that won a Big Ten Regular Season Championship in 2017-18 as well as back-to-back Big Ten Hockey Conference Championships in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Indy will play the first two games of a three-game homestand this weekend, beginning with the Toledo Walleye on Friday night. The Fuel will host the Cincinnati Cyclones for the third game out of 11 matchups on Saturday night before closing out the homestand on Wednesday, November 13 against Kansas City.

Ticket Plans for the Fuel's sixth season are now on sale! Lock up your seat for every second of the action in 2019-20 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the offseason.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.