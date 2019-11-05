Jack Jenkins Traded to Utah
November 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, announced Tuesday that they have traded forward Jack Jenkins to Utah in exchange for future considerations.
Jenkins, 24, signed with the Fuel in late July after attending the University of Notre Dame (NCAA). In four seasons with the Fighting Irish, he tallied 15 goals and 27 assists in 144 NCAA contests, serving as an alternate captain during his senior season. Jenkins was part of an Irish team that won a Big Ten Regular Season Championship in 2017-18 as well as back-to-back Big Ten Hockey Conference Championships in 2017-18 and 2018-19.
Indy will play the first two games of a three-game homestand this weekend, beginning with the Toledo Walleye on Friday night. The Fuel will host the Cincinnati Cyclones for the third game out of 11 matchups on Saturday night before closing out the homestand on Wednesday, November 13 against Kansas City.
Ticket Plans for the Fuel's sixth season are now on sale! Lock up your seat for every second of the action in 2019-20 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the offseason.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 5, 2019
- Steelheads Receive Cuglietta, Jago from Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Jack Jenkins Traded to Utah - Indy Fuel
- IceMen Add Rugged Forward Mitch Vandergunst - Jacksonville IceMen
- ECHL Transactions - November 5 - ECHL
- Swamp Rabbits Team up with Make a Wish and South Carolina Advocates for Epilepsy this Weekend - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Record Crowd Witnesses 2-1 Solar Bears Win over IceMen - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Asselin Named ECHL Player of the Week - Atlanta Gladiators
- Atlanta's Asselin Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Helvig's 44 Saves Not Enough as Orlando Edges IceMen 2-1 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Thunder Starts Busy Week Tomorrow with Kids Day Game - Wichita Thunder
- Arvin Atwal Assigned to Everblades from Milwaukee Admirals - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Weekly: Weekend Trip to Kansas City - Utah Grizzlies
- Ted Hart Returns to Mariners - Maine Mariners
- Michael McNiven Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Adirondack Thunder
- Adirondack's McNiven Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Game Day Capsule: Allen at Tulsa - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.