Helvig's 44 Saves Not Enough as Orlando Edges IceMen 2-1

ORLANDO, FL - Goaltender Clint Windsor made 32 saves to guide the Orlando Solar Bears to a tight 2-1 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen in front of an announced crowd of 11,317 at the Amway Center Tuesday Afternoon. Icemen goaltender Jeremy Helvig put forth a solid effort, turning aside 44 of the 46 shots faced in the game.

The Solar Bears scored just eight minutes into the contest. Tyler Bird received a drop pass at the right wing circle and snapped a shot that clipped past Helvig for the goal to give Orlando a 1-0 lead after one period.

Orlando generated 21 shots on goal in the second period, but Helvig turned them all aside to preserve the 1-0 score heading into the third period.

The two teams exchanged chances in the third, but the Solar Bears grabbed some cushion on a breakaway tally by Hunter Fejes to pull ahead 2-0 with five minutes remaining.

Jacksonville finally broke through with 35 seconds left in regulation. Nikita Korostelev danced into the Orlando zone and with some fancy stick handling, managed to work to a shooting lane in the slot. Korostelev wristed a nice shot just over the blocker of netminder Clint Windsor to pull the Icemen within one in the final seconds. However, the comeback bid ran out of time, and Orlando claimed the 2-1 win.

