Ravensbergens Marvellous Performance Helps Cougars Snap 3 Game Losing Skid, Defeat Pats 4-2

December 7, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Some timely scoring and a tremendous performance from Josh Ravensbergen helped the Prince George Cougars to a 4-2 victory over the Regina Pats, Friday at the CN Centre. With the win, the Cougars snap their three-game losing skid and improve to 14-8-3-1 on the campaign.

Prince George received their scoring from captain Riley Heidt, Borya Valis (scored twice), and Terik Parascak.

GOALS:

1st PERIOD:

1-0 Cougars at 3:37 - Riley Heidt (12) assisted by Terik Parascak and Arseni Anisimov // The Cats jumped to an early lead as Terik Parascak was able to get the puck to Riley Heidt at the right wing and below the right circle and scored his 12th of the season to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead.

1-1 Pats at 17:19 - Reese Hamilton (2) assisted by Julien Maze and Connor Bear // After a flurry of chances and power-plays, Regina finally cashed in. Newly acquired defenceman Reese Hamilton received a feed in the high slot area and wired a wrist shot by Josh Ravensbergen to knot the game at one.

2-1 Cougars at 19:58 - Borya Valis (14) assisted by Bauer Dumanski and Carson Carels // In the final seconds of the opening period, the Cougars scored a massive goal as Borya Valis tapped in his 14th of the season to put Prince George back in the lead.

2nd PERIOD:

3-1 Cougars at 19:22 - Terik Parascak (14) (PP) assisted by Carson Carels and Borya Valis // On a late Prince George power-play, Prince George cashed in as Carson Carels made a tremendous pass to Terik Parascak at the left post and Parascak made no mistake to give the Cats a 3-1 lead.

3rd PERIOD:

3-2 Pats at 18:55 - Caden Brown (6) (PP) // With the Pats' net empty and on a power-play, they made things interesting after creating tons of havoc in front of the Cougar goal, former Cougar and Prince George product Caden Brown slid in his first goal as a Pat to make it 3-2.

4-2 Cougars at 19:24 - Borya Valis (15) (EN) // The Cats put the game on ice, as Valis once again found the back of the net as he scored from centre ice to solidify a win for PG.

FINAL SCORE:

REG: 2 PG: 4

FINAL SHOTS:

REG: 34 PG: 21

POWER-PLAYS:

REG: 1-5 PG: 1-5

GOALTENDING:

REG: Kelton Pyne - 17/20 - 57:38

PG: Josh Ravensbergen - 32/34 - 60:00

3 STARS:

1.PG: Josh Ravensbergen (32 Saves)

2.PG: Borya Valis (2-1-3)

3.REG: Reese Hamilton (1-0-1)

