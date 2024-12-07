Game Day Hub: December 7 vs. Vancouver

December 7, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks take on the Vancouver Giants for the first of two matchups this weekend on Saturday, December 7 at 6:00 p.m. in the Glass Palace.

Puck Drop: 6:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, Ore.

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV

Game Notes: Winterhawks Game Notes

Follow the Winterhawks: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Upcoming Promotional Games:

Sunday, December 8 - Teddy Bear Toss - BUY TICKETS

Friday, December 13 - Hawks Version - BUY TICKETS

Saturday, December 14 - Holiday Party - BUY TICKETS

FOLLOW ALONG

Last Time Out

In a high-scoring game at Spokane, the Portland Winterhawks jumped to an early 2-0 lead with goals from Carsyn Dyck and Kyle Chyzowski, but the Chiefs rallied to win 7-4. Despite Portland's initial momentum and Chyzowski's additional goal to briefly tie the game at 3-3, Spokane took control in the second period, scoring power-play and penalty shot goals. Kyle McDonough's third-period goal brought the Hawks within one, but Spokane ultimately secured the victory with two late goals, including an empty-netter.

Chick-fil-A Makes it a December to Remember

Starting Saturday, December 7, when the Hawks take on the Vancouver Giants, and running through Tuesday, December 31, as Portland battles the Everett Silvertips in the final game of the year, every fan in attendance has a chance to walk away with a tasty reward. If the Winterhawks score just one goal in any game this month, all fans at that game will receive a FREE Chick-fil-A coupon!

Winterhawks Foundation Night

The Portland Winterhawks are set to host Winterhawks Foundation Night on December 7 against the Vancouver Giants, a special event celebrating the organization's commitment to community hockey. During the game, each period will spotlight a different aspect of the Winterhawks Foundation's mission: the Player Education Program, the Portland Jr. Winterhawks youth development, and Toyota Tom's Tykes-a program introducing hockey to local kids at no cost. Fans can learn about these initiatives, enjoy a Jr. Winterhawks scrimmage during the second intermission, and support the foundation by participating in the 50/50 raffle, which starts at $2,000 tonight, or making donations at the foundation table in Entrance CC at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Delta Hotels by Marriot and Marriot Bonvoy Key Fan of the Game

Delta Hotels by Marriott and Marriott Bonvoy are bringing electrifying fan engagement to tonight's Winterhawks game! Fans are encouraged to get loud, stand up, and show their team spirit, with one enthusiastic supporter being crowned as the "Key Fan of the Game." The most spirited and vocal fan will not only help energize the arena but also have the chance to win a $250 Delta Hotels gift card.

50/50 Raffle - BUY TICKETS

Sing Along Song: All I Want for Christmas by Mariah Carey

Special Teams Continue Sparking Success

The Winterhawks' special teams have been a driving force behind their recent success. Portland ranks third in the WHL on the power play, converting at a stellar 27.7% clip, while their penalty kill has also been incredibly effective, operating at 82.1% for fourth in the league. This balanced performance gives the Hawks an advantage in key moments, providing offensive firepower and defensive stability. With special teams often deciding close games, Portland will look to continue their efficiency tonight.

Vetting Vancouver

Vancouver comes into tonight's game sitting seventh in the Western Conference and 14th in the WHL overall with a 12-10-4 record. Over their last 10 games, the Giants are 3-5-2 but are coming off a 3-2 overtime win in Tri-City, where Jaden Lipinski scored the game-winning goal.

While the Giants will be without the league's top goal scorer, Cameron Schmidt, they still feature several offensive threats. Defenseman Mazden Leslie has posted 26 points (6G, 20A) in 24 games, while Ty Halaburda has chipped in 23 points (9G, 14A) in as many outings.

In net, Vancouver has relied on Matthew Hutchison and Burke Hood. Hutchison holds a 3.81 GAA and an .872 save percentage through 15 appearances, while Hood has a 4.25 GAA and an .877 save percentage in 13 games. Despite their challenges between the pipes, the Giants have shown resilience in close games.

On special teams, Vancouver ranks ninth in the WHL with a power-play success rate of 23.7%, but their penalty kill has struggled, sitting second to last at just 72.7%. For Portland, capitalizing on power-play opportunities and applying consistent offensive pressure will be key to securing a victory tonight.

2024-25 Season Series

Tonight marks the second meeting of five between the Portland Winterhawks and Vancouver Giants this season. In their previous encounter on November 17, the Winterhawks staged an incredible comeback victory, rallying from a three-goal deficit to defeat the Giants 6-5 in overtime. Ryder Thompson sealed the dramatic win with his first WHL career game-winning goal, capping a remarkable third-period surge that saw the Hawks tie the game at 5-5 before Thompson's overtime winner. Kyle Chyzowski and Diego Buttazzoni were key contributors, both extending their point streaks to five games and recording multi-point performances in the thrilling road victory. The Winterhawks will look to build on that momentum in tonight's matchup at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Sensory Room presented by DSP Connections

The Sensory Room will be located in the DWYER ROOM on the first floor of the coliseum and the Sensory Kits will be available for pickup at the Rose Quarter Guest Services Window near Entry CC on the VMC concourse. If you have any questions, you can contact the Winterhawks Offices at (503) 236-4295.

Kids' Corner presented by Seebee Construction

We invite all fans to visit our Winterhawks Kids Corner located in the southwest corner of the VMC concourse by entry FF. Play foosball, PlayStation 5 NHL25, or check out a book from our Little Library. A big thank you to our friends at SeaBee Construction for making the fun activities in the Kids Corner possible.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from December 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.