Americans Fall In Overtime To Giants On Teddy Bear Toss Night

December 7, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans (18-6-2-0) held their annual Fredy Meyer/Fast Signs Teddy Bear Toss Friday night, but the Vancouver Giants (12-10-4-0) played the role of the Grinch as Tri-City dropped a 3-2 overtime decision at the Toyota Center.

Vancouver opened the scoring 12:25 into the game. Tyson Zimmer carried the puck into the Tri-City end down the left wing before snapping a shot past the glove of Nathan Preston to open the scoring.

The lead didn't last long however before the Americans scored and brought down the bears. Brandon Whynott skated into the Giants zone on a two on one rush and his low shot shot was stopped by Burke Hood, but he couldn't find the rebound.

The puck was sitting loose in the blue paint and Gavin Garland jumped on it, etching his name into Americans Teddy Bear history. The goal was Garland's 15th of the year and came just 1:50 after Vancouver had opened the scoring. When the cleanup was finished, 4,444 bears were collected.

The two teams went into the locker room tied at one with the shots 12-11 Tri-City.

Garland added his second of the game in the middle frame, finishing off a strong forecheck. Whynott was able to get control of the puck after battling along the boards behind the Giants goal and swung it in front for Garland who slammed it home to give Tri-City a 2-1 lead.

They carried that lead into the intermission with a slight shot advantage of 26-24.

Tri-City held onto their lead until halfway through the third when a turnover ended up in the back of the net. Austin Zemlak tried to work the puck up the middle from behind the Americnas net, but it was intercepted by Jaden Lipinski.

Lipinski sent a quick snapshot on net that trickled through the five hole of Preston and over the line to tie the game at two with 9:23 remaining.

The Americans were sent to the penalty kill for the fourth time in the game with 1:05 remaining but were able to fend off the Giants and secure a point by getting into overtime.

After killing off the remaining 55 seconds of the power play the two teams went back and forth with chances at both ends before the Giants won the game.

Ty Halaburda and Linpinski played give-and-go with Lipinski taking the return feed across the crease and tapping home the winner, handing Tri-City their second straight loss on home ice, and third overall this season.

The Americans look ahead to Wednesday night when they welcome the Prince George Cougars (14-8-3-2) for the first of four meetings this year.

Announced attendance was 5,559.

