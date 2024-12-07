Gabriel the Bringer of Bears, Broncos Shut Out Rebels
December 7, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Swift Current, SK - Connor Gabriel etches his name in Bronco history, scoring the Teddy Bear Toss goal in Swift Current's 3-0 triumph over the Red Deer Rebels Saturday night.
Fans wouldn't have to wait long for the Bears to bomb away at InnovationPlex at 2:31 as Connor Gabriel (Saskatoon, SK) would get his 6th of the year bringing the blizzard of bears from Caleb Potter (Regina, SK) & Dawson Gerwing (Meadow Lake, SK). Swift Current would add to their lead on the man-advantage as Clarke Caswell (Brandon, MB) would push the lead to 2-0 on his 11th of the season from Luke Mistelbacher (Steinbach, MB) & Brady Birnie (Regina, SK). Swift Current would carry that margin to the second outshooting the Rebels 18-11 after 1.
Dawson Gerwing (Meadow Lake, SK) would cash-in with his second goal in as many games for the Broncos making it 3-0 at 11:12 for his 5th of the season. Swift Current would continue to lead by that very mark heading to the third period.
The Broncos would close things out helping goaltender Reid Dyck (Winkler, MB) secure his 2nd shutout of the season his sixth of his career as Swift Current would go on to defeat the Rebels 3-0.
With the win the Broncos move to 16-11-0-1 on the campaign and will turn their attention to a three-game road trip to the Central Division starting next Saturday in Edmonton.
