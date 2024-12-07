Lipinski Scores OT Winner as Giants Top Ams to Begin Road Trip

Kennewick, WA - Jaden Lipinski scored the game-tying-goal and game-winning-goal for the Vancouver Giants on Friday night in a 3-2 overtime win over the Tri-City Americans.

The win bumps Vancouver's record to 12-10-4 this season, while the Americans fall to 18-7-1. The Giants out-shot Tri-City 38-32.

Burke Hood made 30 saves on 32 shots in the Giants net, while Tyson Zimmer had the Giants first goal of the game.

Gavin Garland had both goals for the Americans.

Zimmer opened the scoring for Vancouver when he beat Preston with a shot on the glove side from the left circle coming in off the rush for his seventh of the season.

Less than two minutes later, the Americans tied the game when Garland put away a loose puck in front after Whynott was stopped on the initial shot.

Midway through the second, Garland scored his second of the game and 16th of the season when Whynott saw him alone in front of the net and fed him a pass from behind the goal.

The Giants had a superb third period, putting pressure on the Ams right away. Eventually, Lipinski tied the game on a shot from distance that just squeaked through Preston, tying the contest 2-2 at the 10:36 mark of the third. The tally ended an 11-game goalless drought for Lipinski.

Even though the Giants got a late power play, they were unable to capitalize, sending the game to overtime. Vancouver out-shot Tri-City 13-4 in the third period.

In the extra frame, Hood made a save at one end that led to a 2-on-1 the other way with Ty Halaburda and Lipinski. After Halaburda was stopped on the initial chance, Lipinski re-gained possession of the puck, and worked a give and go with Halaburda that worked to perfection to end the game.

The Giants handed the Americans just their third home loss this season. It was also the first time this season that Tri-City lost a game when leading after two periods. STATISTICS

SOG : VAN - 11/13/13/1 = 38 | TC - 12/14/4/2 = 32

PP: VAN- 0/4 | TC - 0/1

Face-Offs: VAN - 36 | TC - 29 THEY SAID IT

"Just a really good overall road game and effort by our guys tonight. [We] stuck with it through the whole game. I thought we had contributions all the way from our goalie to our D to our forwards, so it was nice to see everyone made a mark one way or another. Really liked the consistency of our game tonight...Obviously Hood kept us in it when we needed some big saves and got us a little bit of momentum back and then certainly I thought we had some killer instinct in the third. So again just a good solid effort. Really good win here." - Giants Associate Coach Adam Maglio

"We had 24 chances for last game, so I think we kind of carried that in. I liked our o-zone play on Wednesday night and I thought the guys did a really good job of sticking with it tonight. Getting back above pucks, but staying connected. We talked about kind of grinding down Tri-City tonight and eliminating their quick transition game and our guys stuck to that plan."- Giants Associate Coach Adam Maglio 3 STARS

1st: TC - Gavin Garland - 2G, 5 SOG, +2

2nd: TC - Brandon Whynott - 2A, 2 SOG, +1

3rd: VAN - Jaden Lipinski - 2G, 6 SOG, +2 GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: WIN - Burke Hood (30 saves / 32 shots)

Tri-City: LOSS - Nathan Preston (35 saves / 38 shots) UPCOMING Date Opponent Time Location Saturday, December 7 Portland 6:00 PM PT Veterans Memorial Coliseum Sunday, December 8 Portland 4:00 PM PT Veterans Memorial Coliseum Friday, December 13 Victoria 7:05 PM PT Save on Foods Memorial Arena

