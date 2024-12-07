LeGall Shuts Down Rockets, Tips Win 4-1
December 7, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - Raiden LeGall stopped 24 of 25 as the Everett Silvertips bested the Kelowna Rockets 4-1 at Angel of the Winds Arena Friday night.
The Silvertips capitalized on a high-sticking penalty 9:47 into the first period, as a Landon DuPont cross-slot pass found Dominik Rymon for his 13th goal of the season.
Tyler MacKenzie roofed a backhander over Rockets netminder Rhett Stoesser 14:43 into the second period while at four-on-four, giving the Tips a 2-0 lead after two.
Jesse Heslop provided insurance 9:01 into the third period, blasting a one-timer from the blue line off a pass from Julius Miettinen for his 16th goal of the season. While Kanjyu Gojsic scored an unassisted goal at 14:18 to get Kelowna on the board, MacKenzie capped off the night with an empty-netter at 19:31 to seal a 4-1 victory.
DuPont earned the third star of the game with 2 assists. Miettinen also recorded two assists, reaching 100 career WHL points in the process.
