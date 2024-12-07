Jugnauth's Six-Assist Night Powers Hawks to 7-2 Victory Over Giants
December 7, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Tyson Jugnauth put on a playmaking clinic Saturday night, recording an impressive six assists to lead the Portland Winterhawks to a commanding 7-2 victory over the Vancouver Giants.
Game #27: Portland (7) vs. Vancouver 2()
SOG: POR (43) - VAN (24)
PP: POR (3/5) - VAN (2/3)
Saves: Štìbeták (22/24) - Hutchinson (36/43)
GAME NOTES:
Tyson Jugnauth notched six assists in the Hawks win over Vancouver, recording the first five-point game of his career and becoming the only active Hawk to complete the feat. The last Winterhawk to record six points in a game was Oliver Bjorkstrand on January 31, 2015.
Diego Buttazzoni tallied his 100th WHL point in the second period. He posted two goals and two assists for his second four-point game of his career, the first one (3G, 1A), also coming against Vancouver during the 2023-24 season.
Alex Weiermeir tallied his first point and first goal in his WHL debut. He ended the night with three points (1G, 2A).
Captain Kyle Chyzowski (2G, 1A) posted back-to-back two-goal games.
SCORING: VAN - Colton Roberts (2) from London Hoilettt and Connor Levis (Power Play) POR - Tyson Yaremko (9) from Tyson Jugnauth and Kyle Chyzowski (Power Play) VAN - Mazden Leslie (7) from Jaden Lipinski and Ryan Lin (Power Play) POR - Kyle Chyzowski (19) from Tyson Jugnauth and Carter Sotheran POR - Deigo Buttazzoni (11) from Carter Sotheran POR - Kyle Chyzowski (20) from Alex Weiermair and Tyson Jugnauth POR - Diego Buttazzoni (12) from Alex Weiermair and Tyson Jugnauth (Power Play) POR - Alex Weiermair (1) from Josh Zakreski and Diego Buttazzoni (Power Play) POR - Kyle McDonough (9) from Diego Buttazzoni and Tyson Jugnauth
GAME SUMMARY:
Vancouver grabbed the early goal on the power play 4:52 into the first period. Also on the man advantage, the Hawks evened the score at one with a Tyson Yaremko one-timer from the slot at 14:51 of the opening frame.
The Winterhawks erupted for a four-goal second period, fueled by two-goal performances from Kyle Chyzowski and Diego Buttazzoni. Chyzowski kicked off the scoring with an even-strength tally, crashing the crease and lifting the puck over the goaltender's shoulder. Buttazzoni followed up with a laser from the right circle, picking the top corner. Chyzowski struck again with a near carbon copy of his first goal, driving the net and finding twine. Buttazzoni capped the explosive frame by wristing a shot on net that slipped past the goalie, pushing Portland's goal count to five.
In the third period, Alex Weiermair notched his first WHL career goal, pouncing on a rebound and slamming it into an open net at 5:28. Kyle McDonough added to the scoring at 11:36, netting his second goal in as many games by sliding the puck under the goaltender's pad, sealing the commanding 7-2 victory.
UP NEXT:
The Winterhawks wrap up a back-to-back weekend against the Vancouver Giants with the highly anticipated Les Schwab Teddy Bear Toss on Sunday, December 8, at 4:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
