Game Preview: Cougars vs. Blazers: Teddy Toss
December 7, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Tonight, at the CN Centre, the Prince George Cougars play their final home game of 2024 as they battle the Kamloops Blazers for the Cougar's annual Teddy and Toque Toss game at 6:00 pm.
LAST GAME: 4-2 Win vs Regina Pats: The Prince George Cougars snapped their three game losing skid with a 4-2 win over the Regina Pats, Friday, December 6th, at the CN Centre. Borya Valis scored twice in the win, while Riley Heidt and Terik Parascak also added singles. Josh Ravensbergen was the difference in the win, making 32 saves and was named the first star. Th Cats' power-play was 1/5 and the penalty kill went 4/5.
VS. KAMLOOPS: Tonight, will be the third of eight meetings between the Cougars and Blazers. Prince George has won the first two contests of the season series with a 6-3 win at the Sandman Centre on November 1st and then a 5-3 win at the CN Centre on November 22nd. Terik Parascak leads all Cougars in points against Kamloops with six (2-4-6).
2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON STATS
Goals (19) - Koehn Ziemmer
Assists (24) - Viliam Kmec
Points (37) - Terik Parascak, Borya Valis
PIMS (75) - Aiden Foster
Plus/Minus (+21) - Viliam Kmec
Wins (13) - Josh Ravensbergen
Save Percentage (.901) - Josh Ravensbergen
Goals Against Average (3.03) - Josh Ravensbergen
Shutouts (0) - N/A
WHOS HOT
Viliam Kmec has points in 6 of his last 7 (1-9-10)
Riley Heidt has points in 8 of his last 9 (7-11-18)
Terik Parascak has points in 6 of his last 7 (3-9-12)
Koehn Ziemmer has points in 9 of his last 12 (13-4-17)
Borya Valis has points in 11 of his last 14 (9-10-19)
Carson Carels has points in 2 of his last 3 (1-2-3)
MILESTONE WATCH
Riley Heidt - 97 career goals (3 away from 100)
Riley Heidt - 218 career assists (18 away from record PG & VIC)
Riley Heidt - 242 career games played (8 away from 250)
Koehn Ziemmer - 110 career goals (11 away from Cougar record)
Hunter Laing - 99 career games played (1 away from 100)
Terik Parascak - 95 career games played (5 away from 100)
Terik Parascak - 142 career points (8 away from 150)
Terik Parascak - 85 career assists (15 away from 100)
Jett Lajoie - 86 career games played (14 away from 100)
Borya Valis - 180 career points (20 away from 200)
Bauer Dumanski - 47 career assists (3 away from 50)
Aiden Foster - 93 career games played (7 away from 100)
Jett Lajoie - 86 career games played (14 away from 100)
Joshua Ravensbergen - 39 career wins (11 away from 50)
A LOOK AHEAD
December 7th - vs. Kamloops Blazers - 6:00 pm PDT
December 11th - @ Tri-City Americans - 7:05 pm PDT
December 13th - @ Portland Winterhawks - 7:00 pm PDT
December 14th - @ Spokane Chiefs - 6:05 pm PDT
December 17th - @ Kelowna Rockets - 7:05 pm PDT
December 27th - @ Victoria Royals - 7:05 pm PDT
December 28th - @ Victoria Royals - 6:05 pm PDT
December 31st - @ Seattle Thunderbirds - 6:05 pm PDT
January 3rd - vs. Seattle Thunderbirds - 7:00 pm PDT
January 4th - vs. Seattle Thunderbirds - 6:00 pm PDT
January 7th - vs. Vancouver Giants - 7:00 pm PDT
January 8th - vs. Vancouver Giants - 6:00 pm PDT
27 DOWN: The Prince George Cougars enter tonight with a 14-8-3-2 record (33 points) after 27 games. The Cats are 8-1-3-2 at home and 5-7-0-0 on the road this season.
27 HEADING TO OTTAWA: Cougars captain Riley Heidt has earned an invite to Team Canada's National Junior Selection Camp on December 10-13 in Ottawa, ON. Heidt is one of 12 WHL skaters to the selection camp. For Heidt, this will be his first opportunity in his young career to try and crack a World Junior roster spot.
PICKING UP WHERE HE LEFT OFF: For Washington Capitals first round selection of 2024 in Terik Parascak, he has picked up where he left off from last season. The product of Lethbridge, AB, leads all Cougar skaters this season in points, compiling 37 (14-23-37) in 23 games played.
HOME COOKING: The Prince George Cougars have been no short of terrific at the CN Centre. The Cats have suffered just one regulation loss in the regular season at home since January 21, 2024. This season, Prince George is 9-1-3-2 at the CN Centre.
