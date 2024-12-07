Chiefs Host Wild for Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game Presented by Jubilant HollisterStier

Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Wenatchee Wild for their annual Teddy Bear Toss game presented by Jubilant HollisterStier Saturday night. Bring a teddy bear or stuffed toy to throw onto the ice when the Chiefs score their first goal of the game! All stuffed animals will be donated to The Spokesman-Review Christmas Bureau to be distributed to those in need around our community. The current franchise record is 8,604 stuffed animals donated (2019).

TIME: 6:05 p.m.

PROMO: Teddy Bear Toss presented by Jubilant HollisterStier

JERSEY COLOR: White

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: WHL Live

