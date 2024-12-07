Hitmen Edge Blades, 5-4, in Overtime

December 7, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon, SK - Ben Kindel scored on the rush 29 seconds into overtime to power the Calgary Hitmen past the Saskatoon Blades 5-4 on Saturday night at SaskTel Centre.

Kindel's tally completed his first career Western Hockey League hat-trick and capped a four-point night for the sophomore forward who added an assist.

Oliver Tulk and Carter Yakemchuk added singles for the Hitmen with Tulk extending his goal scoring streak to eight games while Yakemchuk's marker moved him into a tie with Matt Kinch for most career goals by a Hitmen defenceman with 63. Tulk finished the game with four points as he helped set up three goals including the primary assist on Kindel's game winner with Yakemchuk adding a pair of helpers for a three-point night.

It was a back-and-forth affair with Calgary erasing deficits of 1-0 and 2-1 before taking a 4-2 lead to the third period.

The Blades received a pair of goals from Brandon Lisowsky with Tanner Molendyk and Hudson Kibblewhite rounding out the scoring. It was Lisowsky's second of the contest on the power play that forced overtime with 4:58 remaining.

Finals shots were 26-26 as Hitmen goaltender Anders Miller made 22 stops to record the victory while Evan Gardner turned aside 21 shots for Saskatoon.

Calgary now 14-9-3-1 on the season improves to 32 points and into a tie with Brandon for fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Ahead for the Hitmen is three-straight at home prior to their eight-day holiday break, beginning Friday, Dec. 13 against the Kamloops Blazers. Game time is 7:00 p.m. at Scotiabank Saddledome. They will also face Swift Current on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 4:00 p.m. in the return of Sunday Funday at the 'Dome presented by Brookfield Residential before a rematch with the Prince Albert Raiders on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 7:00 p.m.

