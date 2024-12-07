Broncos Look to Make It Rain Bears at Home against Red Deer

Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current (15-11-0-1) look to hand the Red Deer Rebels (14-11-1-2) their second straight loss as they host them for Saturday's Teddy Bear Toss game at InnovationPlex.

Swift Current found their way back to the win column with a 3-2 triumph on the road in Moose Jaw Friday night, while Rebels fell in Brandon to the Wheat Kings 5-1. This is the first of four match-ups with Red Deer this season, the Broncos won last year's season series three games to two.

Tonight is the Teddy Bear Toss presented by the Brick where fans are encouraged to bring a new stuffed animal to throw on the ice when the Broncos score their first goal of the game. All proceeds from the game will go towards the Children's Miracle Network and Jim Pattison Childrens Hospital. Fans that buy a Brickley Bear will be entered into a grand prize draw where could "sit" home in a Leo Recliner from the Brick worth $1300. Get your tickets at the Stable or online.

Tonight's Game will be live on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli, starting with the pre-game show at 6:45, puck-drop is set for 7 PM.

2024-25 Regular Season: 15-11-0-1 Home: 11-5-0-0 Away: 4-6-0-1

First Half Record: 15-11-0-1 Home: 11-5-0-1 Away: 4-6-0-1

LAST GAME 3-2 W @ Warriors: Rylan Gould scored two power play goals, while Dawson Gerwing scored the game winner late in the second period. Helping the Broncos snap a five game losing streak to the Warriors Friday in Moose Jaw. Broncos goaltender Joey Rocha made 28 saves for his 6th win of the season.

VS RED DEER: This is the first of four match-ups between the Broncos and Rebels and the first of two games over the next 2 weeks. Rylan Gould lead the Broncos in scoring against Red Deer last season scoring nine points (four goal, five assists) in 3 games. While goaltender Reid Dyck was a perfect 3-0-0 against the Rebels. Since the internet era, the Broncos are 61-59-4-3 (four ties) against Red Deer and 34-28-3-1 (two ties) at home verses the Rebels.

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

December 7/2024 - at Swift Current December 14/2023 - at Red Deer (3-2 RD)

December 17/2024 - at Red Deer December 30/2023 - at Swift Current (5-4 OT RD)

March 8/2025 - at Red Deer February 6/2024 - at Swift Current (4-3 SC)

March 12/2025 - at Swift Current March 1/2024 - at Red Deer (7-5 SC)

March 20/2024 - at Swift Current (6-3 SC)

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON STATS LEADERS:

Goals (17) - Luke Mistelbacher Assists (30) Clarke Caswell

Points (44) - Luke Mistelbacher

Power Play Goals (7) - Rylan Gould Power Play Assists (10) - Clarke Caswell

Shorthanded Goals (1) - 4 Tied Game Winning Goals (4) - Carlin Dezainde

PIMS (38) - Carlin Dezainde Plus/Minus (+14) - Grayson Burzynski

Shots (107) - Carlin Dezainde Shooting % (17.8%) - Brady Birnie

Face-off Wins (239) - Carlin Dezainde Face-off % (55.0%) - Rylan Gould

Wins (9) - Reid Dyck Shutouts (1) - Reid Dyck

Save % (.889) - Reid Dyck Goals Against Average (3.61) - Reid Dyck

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

Carlin Dezainde: 27 GP: 14G-17A-31 PTS Clarke Caswell: 25 GP: 10G - 30A - 40 PTS

Luke Mistelbacher: 27 GP: 17G-27A-44 PTS Ty Coupland: 25 GP: 9G - 8A - 17 PTS

Peyton Kettles: 20 GP: 2G - 3A - 5 PTS Brady Birnie: 26: 15G - 22A- 37 PTS

Reid Dyck: 16: 9-9-0-0 3.64 GAA .889 SV% 1 SO Grayson Burzynski: 27 GP: 6G-17A -23 PTS

Rylan Gould: 20: 11G-11A-22PTS (7 PPG)

