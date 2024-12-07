Kelowna Rockets Drop 4-1 Decision At The Hands Of The Everett Silvertips

December 7, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Kelowna Rockets' Max Graham battles Everett Silvertips' Jesse Heslop

(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Caroline Anne) Kelowna Rockets' Max Graham battles Everett Silvertips' Jesse Heslop(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Caroline Anne)

Silvertips forward Dominik Rymon got the scoring started at 9:47 when he scored his 13th goal of the season on the power play with Rockets forward in the box for high sticking. Everett would head into the second period with a 1-0 lead and would add to it when 20-year-old forward Tyler MacKenzie would continue his solid season with his 21st goal at 14:43 to double Everett's lead.

The Silvertips would hold their two goal advantage until the final frame when Jesse Heslop put Everett ahead by three. Kanjyu Gojsic would break the shutout bid with a nice shot that beat Silvertips goaltender Raiden LeGall to get the Rockets within striking distance but MacKenzie would score his 22nd into the empty net for a 4-1 Everett win.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Everett outshot Kelowna 36-25

Kelowna went 0/3 on the power play while Everett went 1/1

Rhett Stoesser made 32 saves

UP NEXT

The Rockets will now head off to Victoria for a pair of games with the Royals on Saturday, December 7th and Sunday, December 8th. Kelowna's next home game is the team's Teddy Bear Toss game on Saturday, December 14th against the Wenatchee Wild. Please note that the game time has been changed from 6:05 PM to 3:05 PM.

Tickets can be purchased online at selectyourtickets.com, by calling Select Your Tickets at 250-762-5050 or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Prospera Place box office. The box office is open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and opens at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday home game days.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from December 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.