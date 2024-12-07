Oil Kings Set for Fourth Meeting with Tigers

December 7, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Medicine Hat, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are back on the ice tonight for their final road game before the Christmas Break as they visit the Medicine Hat Tigers.

The Oil Kings had the week without games after finishing up a three-games in three-stretch going 1-2-0-0. That puts the Oil Kings at a 12-12-1-1 record in the Eastern Conference, and sit with 26 points, currently just one point back of the final playoff spot, but just five points back of home ice advantage in the first round of playoffs.

Medicine Hat is coming off a 4-3 loss to the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Friday night in Lethbridge, giving up three unanswered goals being up 2-0 to start the game. The loss snapped Medicine Hat's three-game winning streak. Currently, the Tigers lead the Central Division at 16-12-1-0, good for 33 points.

This will mark the fourth of eight meetings between the Oil Kings and the Tigers. Currently, each team has won two, one each in the other team's building. Each team has also scored 10 goals in the season series through four games. Gavin Hodnett has four points (1G, 3A) in the season series for the Oil Kings, while Gavin McKenna has five points (1G, 4A) for the Tigers.

The Oil Kings penalty kill will look to continue their solid play, currently sitting at 83.2%, good for 2nd in the WHL.

Puck drop from Medicine Hat is 7 p.m.

Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gracyn Sawchyn (23, 13-18-31)

Gavin Hodnett (26, 11-19-30)

Adam Jecho (24, 8-14-22)

Roan Woodward (26, 7-15-22)

Miroslav Holinka (23, 10-11-21)

Oil Kings Milestone Watch:

F Road Woodward is 2 games away from 200 in the WHL

D Ethan MacKenzie is 1 games away from 100 in the WHL

F Gavin Hodnett is 1 assists away from 100 in the WHL

D Blake Fiddler is 13 games away from 100 in the WHL

D Josh Mori is 12 games away from 200 in the WHL

Tigers Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gavin McKenna (29, 19-39-58)

Oasiz Wiesblatt (28, 13-27-40)

Bryce Pickford (24, 12-17-29)

Hunter St. Martin (26, 20-5-25)

Andrew Basha (17, 7-13-20)

