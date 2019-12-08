Rampage Rally Falls Short in Loss to Marlies

Jordan Nolan of the San Antonio Rampage is stopped on a penalty shot by Toronto Marlies goaltender Joseph Woll

TORONTO, ONT - Joseph Woll stopped 40 of 41 shots on Sunday afternoon to guide the Toronto Marlies (17-4-3) to a 4-1 win over the San Antonio Rampage (10-9-7) at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

The Rampage outshot the Marlies 31-10 over the final two periods, but only a Ryan Olsen deflection would find its way through Woll as the Marlies improved to 12-1-0 at Coca-Cola Coliseum this season.

Adam Wilcox stopped 15 of 18 shots in the loss.

The Marlies scored on their first two shots of the game to take a 2-0 lead in the first period, the first time in eight games that the Rampage did not score first.

Kristians Rubins opened the scoring at 1:23 of the first period. Rubins' defense partner Ben Harpur was deep in the San Antonio zone and found Rubins alone in the high slot for a wrist shot past Wilcox, his first goal of the season giving the Marlies a 1-0 lead.

Rich Clune made it 2-0 at 5:35 of the first period with his first goal of the season, finishing a 3-on-2 rush with a wrist shot from the right circle that beat Wilcox between the legs.

Jordan Nolan earned a penalty shot with a shorthanded breakaway in the first period when he was slashed by Adam Brooks. The first Rampage penalty shot attempt of the season, Nolan was stopped by Woll's right pad on a wrist shot from the hash marks.

At 15:26 of the third period, with the Rampage on the power play and their net empty, Olsen redirected a Mitch Reinke point shot past Woll for his third goal of the year to make it 2-1. It was San Antonio's 40th shot of the game.

Just 48 seconds after Olsen's tally, the Marlies reestablished their two-goal lead when Jeremy Bracco took a pass in front from Tyler Gaudet and flipped it over Wilcox for his third goal of the season. It was Bracco's first goal in 14 games.

Brooks added an empty-net goal for his sixth of the season at 18:33 to seal a 4-1 Marlies win.

The Rampage appeared to have broken through Woll in the second period when Nick Lappin deposited a rebound. Initially called a goal on the ice, the call was overturned due to goaltender interference. Nolan Stevens and Marlies defenseman Timothy Liljegren collided with Woll, preventing him from playing his position.

The Rampage killed off 1:31 of Marlies 5-on-3 power play time in the first period, their third successful 5-on-3 kill in two games. The Rampage have successfully killed of 10 of 11 two-man advantages against this season.

Derrick Pouliot's points streak was snapped at six games.

The Rampage return home to face the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday night at the AT&T Center, with puck-drop scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. It will be the opening night of San Antonio's Ugly Sweater Weekend. The game is televised on FSSW Plus, and also broadcast on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Olsen (3)

Adam Wilcox: 15 saves on 18 shots

Power Play: 1-for-2

Penalty Kill: 3-for-3

THREE STARS:

1) Joseph Woll - TOR

2) Kristians Rubins - TOR

3) Rich Clune - TOR

