Rally Finished in Shootout, a 5-4 Reign Win
December 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign overturned a three-goal deficit, on route to a 5-4 shootout victory over the San Jose Barracuda on Saturday evening in Ontario. Kale Clague led the Reign with three points, while forwards Martin Frk and Gabriel Vilardi each scored in both regulation and the shootout to seal the victory.
Date: December 7, 2019
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ127BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ127Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ127PostGameQuotes
ONT Record: (11-11-2-0)
SJ Record: (8-11-0-2)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 1 0 3 (1) 5
SJ 3 0 1 (0) 4
Shots PP
ONT 46 3/7
SJ 34 1/3
Three Stars -
1. Kale Clague (ONT)
2. Gabriel Vilardi (ONT)
3. Martin Frk (ONT)
W: Cal Petersen (11-9-2)
L: Josef Korenar (6-6-2)
Next Game: Wednesday, December 11, 2019 vs. Stockton - 7:00 PM @ Toyota Arena
