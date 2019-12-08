Rally Finished in Shootout, a 5-4 Reign Win

The Ontario Reign overturned a three-goal deficit, on route to a 5-4 shootout victory over the San Jose Barracuda on Saturday evening in Ontario. Kale Clague led the Reign with three points, while forwards Martin Frk and Gabriel Vilardi each scored in both regulation and the shootout to seal the victory.

Date: December 7, 2019

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

ONT Record: (11-11-2-0)

SJ Record: (8-11-0-2)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 1 0 3 (1) 5

SJ 3 0 1 (0) 4

Shots PP

ONT 46 3/7

SJ 34 1/3

Three Stars -

1. Kale Clague (ONT)

2. Gabriel Vilardi (ONT)

3. Martin Frk (ONT)

W: Cal Petersen (11-9-2)

L: Josef Korenar (6-6-2)

Next Game: Wednesday, December 11, 2019 vs. Stockton - 7:00 PM @ Toyota Arena

