Lettieri's Pair Pace Wolf Pack in 4-1 Win

December 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





Providence, RI - Vinni Lettieri scored twice for the Hartford Wolf Pack, and Patrick Newell had a goal and an assist, Sunday at the Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence, as the Wolf Pack completed a sweep of a three-game weekend with a 4-1 win over the Providence Bruins.

Phil DiGiuseppe had the other Wolf Pack goal, and Igor Shesterkin stopped 32 out of 33 Providence shots. With the victory, the Wolf Pack improved to 14-4-2-5 for 35 points and moved into a first-place tie with the Bruins in the Atlantic Division. Providence had won six straight games was 7-0-1-0 in its previous eight.

"Shesterkin was outstanding, made some really key saves," Wolf Pack head coach Kris Knoblauch said. "I think that was the biggest part of our game. But again, we got contributions from our top guys, Lettieri two goals, DiGiuseppe. It looks like right now our top two lines are rotating who's going to do the majority of the scoring, but I thought it was a good team effort."

The only scoring in the first period was a goal on the first shot of the game by Newell, 1:02 in.

Boo Nieves carried into the Providence zone to the right side, and then fed to Tim Gettinger in the middle. He handed to Newell on left wing, and his quick shot went high into the net behind Bruin goaltender Max Lagace (18 saves).

The Wolf Pack scored an early goal in the second as well, with Lettieri tallying his eighth of the season on a power play at 1:08, just seven seconds after Cameron Hughes was called for tripping.

Lettieri and Joey Keane exchanged the puck, with Keane setting Lettieri up for a one-timer from the left circle.

DiGiuseppe made it a 3-0 lead at 10:18, just 18 seconds after a Hartford man advantage expired. Newell moved into the Providence zone on left wing and handed across the middle to DiGiuseppe, who made a nifty move to the backhand to put the puck past Lagace.

The multiple-point effort was the rookie Newell's first in the pro ranks, and, according to Knoblauch, Newell is finding more than just his offensive touch.

"Newell's finding pretty much everything," the Wolf Pack bench boss said. "His offensive game, his defensive game, he's skating, he's complementing guys. Very happy with him."

The Bruin power play cut the lead back to two, though, with 4:17 remaining in the second. With Vincent LoVerde off for tripping, Ryan Fitzgerald played the puck into the slot from the right circle, and Hughes redirected it into the net past Shesterkin.

The Wolf Pack netminder would yield nothing else, however, and Lettieri ended any Bruin comeback hopes with his second of the game at 14:32 of the third period.

Providence defenseman Cooper Zech moved out from behind his own net and tried the pass the puck from in front, only to have Lettieri grab it away. He then had Lagace to himself and slipped the puck into the net, moving into a tie with Steven Fogarty for the Wolf Pack team goals lead with his ninth of the year.

The Wolf Pack's next action is on home ice this Wednesday night, December 11, a 7:00 PM battle with the Binghamton Devils. That is another chance to take advantage of the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Hat Trick Pack". The Hat Trick Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and one large popcorn, all for just $40.

Tickets for all 2019-20 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (860) 722-9425. To visit the Wolf Pack on line, go to www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

Hartford Wolf Pack 4 at Providence Bruins 1

Sunday - Dunkin' Donuts Center

Hartford 1 2 1 - 4

Providence 0 1 0 - 1

1st Period-1, Hartford, Newell 3 (Gettinger, Nieves), 1:02. Penalties-Gaunce Pro (holding), 14:30.

2nd Period-2, Hartford, Lettieri 8 (Keane, O'Regan), 1:08 (PP). 3, Hartford, Di Giuseppe 6 (Newell, Shesterkin), 10:19. 4, Providence, Hughes 3 (Fitzgerald, Zech), 15:43 (PP). Penalties-Hughes Pro (tripping), 1:01; Fogarty Hfd (slashing), 2:57; Lauzon Pro (tripping), 8:00; Gettinger Hfd (cross-checking), 10:50; LoVerde Hfd (tripping), 15:10.

3rd Period-5, Hartford, Lettieri 9 14:32. Penalties-Lettieri Hfd (interference), 8:24; Shesterkin Hfd (roughing), 10:59; Frederic Pro (slashing, roughing), 10:59; Steen Pro (elbowing), 17:29.

Shots on Goal-Hartford 8-7-7-22. Providence 14-10-9-33.

Power Play Opportunities-Hartford 1 / 5; Providence 1 / 4.

Goalies-Hartford, Shesterkin 9-3-3 (33 shots-32 saves). Providence, Lagace 11-3-2 (22 shots-18 saves).

A-5,472

Referees-Reid Anderson (49), Brandon Schrader (46).

Linesmen-Dmitrii Antipin (77), Kenneth Gates (91).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.