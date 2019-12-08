P-Bruins Fall to Hartford Wolf Pack, 4-1

December 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Cameron Hughes scored his third goal of the season on Sunday afternoon, but the Providence Bruins fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack, 4-1. The loss snaps an eight-game point streak and six-game win streak for the P-Bruins.

Ryan Fitzgerald and Cooper Zech each picked up an assist for Providence in the loss.

JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH

"I really didn't think we had a lot of juice tonight from a lot of our players. That's probably the best team we've played. They're very structured and if you try to cheat the game on them, they make you pay.

"We didn't want to do the right thing just as much as they wanted to do the right thing and that's why we lost 4-1."

CAMERON HUGHES - ONE GOAL

"It was good to get one on the power play. Our power play needed one, so it was good to get that. Obviously we would have liked a better result, but there's things that we can build on.

"We chased a little bit today. We got behind and I don't think we had the energy we wanted throughout. We have to learn from that and be better.

"We had a good run with points in eight consecutive games. Now we have to start a new streak and we're looking forward to trying to do that on Wednesday."

STATS

- With a goal tonight, Cameron Hughes has recorded 10 points on the season (three goals, seven assists).

- Ryan Fitzgerald picked up his eighth assist of the season with the primary helper on the goal by Hughes. Fitzgerald now has 15 points on the season (seven goals, eight assists) and has recorded at least one assist in four of his last six contests.

- Cooper Zech collected the secondary assist on the lone Providence goal. The defenseman has recorded five points (one goal, four assists) in his last three games.

NEXT GAME

The P-Bruins will remain in Providence and take on the Syracuse Crunch on Wednesday, December 11 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.