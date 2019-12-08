Amerks Assign Aquin, Vail to Cincinnati
December 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that forwards Pascal Aquin and Brady Vail have been assigned to the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL).
Rochester's next home game is Wednesday, Dec. 11 when the Amerks host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.
Rochester Americans forward Pascal Aquin
Rochester Americans forward Brady Vail
