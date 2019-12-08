The Force Awakens with the IceHogs on Star Wars Night
December 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Join the Rockford IceHogs and the Resistance Fighters when they take on the First Order of Cleveland for Star Wars Night on Saturday, December 21 at 6 p.m. as the legendary saga concludes in "Rise of Skywalker."
Your ally is the Force, and a powerful ally it is. Its energy surrounds us and binds us. You must feel the Force around you.
IceHogs Star Wars Night features a fun night of IceHogs hockey, complete with your favorite Star Wars characters from the 501st Legion. The exclusive Padawan Hammy ticket package starts at just $30 and includes an exclusive Jedi Hammy collectible vinyl figure. Pick up your figure (with valid ID of purchaser) on the night of the game at the IceHogs Season Ticket Table outside Sections 106-107 and near Oink Outfitters.
The Padawan Hammy vinyl figure will also be available at Oink Outfitters.
A portion of every ticket sold through this promotion will be donated to the Make A Wish Foundation on behalf of the IceHogs and 501st Legion. Offer available online only. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis and are subject to availability.
If you have questions or would like to learn more, please call Ryan Woodrow at (815) 847-6383 or by email at woodrowr@icehogs.com.
