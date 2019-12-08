Barracuda Earn Point in Shootout Loss at Ontario
December 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
The San Jose Barracuda (8-11-0-2) scored the first three goals on Saturday night at the Toyota Arena, but the Ontario Reign (11-11-2-0) (LA Kings) stormed back before winning 5-4 in a shootout.
PLAYER NOTES
Josef Korenar (6-6-2) suffered the shootout loss despite making a career-high 42 saves
Cal Petersen (11-9-2) earned his third win over San Jose this year by stopping 30 of 34 shots he faced.
Jonny Brodzinski extended his point streak to five games (two goals, five assists) as he collected a goal and an assist
Joachim Blichfeld recorded a pair of assists for his fifth multi-point game of the year and second in as many games and now co-leads the Barracuda in scoring (17)
Thomas Gregoire scored and added two assist as he recorded his second three-point night of his career and now co-leads the Barracuda in points (17)
The three power-play goals against matched a season-high
After the loss, San Jose is now 0-2 in shootouts this year
SCORING BY PERIOD
1ST 2ND 3RD F/SO
Ontario 1 0 3 5
San Jose 3 0 1 4
OTHER KEY STATS
SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM
Ontario 46 3 3 10
San Jose 34 1 7 18
