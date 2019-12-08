Barracuda Earn Point in Shootout Loss at Ontario

The San Jose Barracuda (8-11-0-2) scored the first three goals on Saturday night at the Toyota Arena, but the Ontario Reign (11-11-2-0) (LA Kings) stormed back before winning 5-4 in a shootout.

PLAYER NOTES

Josef Korenar (6-6-2) suffered the shootout loss despite making a career-high 42 saves

Cal Petersen (11-9-2) earned his third win over San Jose this year by stopping 30 of 34 shots he faced.

Jonny Brodzinski extended his point streak to five games (two goals, five assists) as he collected a goal and an assist

Joachim Blichfeld recorded a pair of assists for his fifth multi-point game of the year and second in as many games and now co-leads the Barracuda in scoring (17)

Thomas Gregoire scored and added two assist as he recorded his second three-point night of his career and now co-leads the Barracuda in points (17)

The three power-play goals against matched a season-high

After the loss, San Jose is now 0-2 in shootouts this year

SCORING BY PERIOD

1ST 2ND 3RD F/SO

Ontario 1 0 3 5

San Jose 3 0 1 4

OTHER KEY STATS

SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM

Ontario 46 3 3 10

San Jose 34 1 7 18

