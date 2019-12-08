JC Beaudin Reassigned to Belleville
December 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Ottawa Senators have reassigned JC Beaudin to the Belleville Senators.
Beaudin has played 15 times for Ottawa where he has one assist and seven penalty minutes.
He's also played five times for Belleville this season adding an assist.
In a corresponding move, Belleville loaned forward Francois Beauchemin and defenceman Trent Bourque to the Brampton Beast.
Belleville is back at it Friday night when they host the Rockford Ice Hogs for the first time in franchise history. Tickets are available.
