Austin Poganski Assigned to Rampage

December 8, 2019







TORONTO, ONT - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced on Sunday that the Blues have assigned forward Austin Poganski to the San Antonio Rampage. Poganski will be available for the Rampage on Sunday when they face the Toronto Marlies.

Poganski, 23, was recalled by the Blues on Nov. 28 but did not see game action. A fourth-round pick of the Blues in 2014, the St. Cloud, Minnesota native has two goals and 13 points in 21 games with the Rampage this season. An assistant captain with the Rampage, Poganski has appeared in 84 career AHL games with San Antonio and tallied 12 goals and 34 points.

Goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick was added to the Rampage roster this weekend, allowing him to practice with the team and Blues development coaches while the team is in Toronto. He will be returned to ECHL Brampton following Sunday's game.

The Rampage and Marlies hit the ice on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Coliseum, with puck-drop scheduled for 3 p.m. CT. The game is televised on NHL Network, and also broadcast on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV. The 2019-20 Rampage season is presented by H-E-B.

