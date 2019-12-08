Gulls Finish Rally in OT

Jacob Larsson scored the game-winning goal 3:18 into overtime to give the Gulls a 4-3 win over the Colorado Eagles at Pechanga Arena San Diego. With the victory, the Gulls improved to 9-3-1-0 their last 13 games and have earned points in six of their last eight (5-2-1-0). San Diego has scored 65 goals through the first 19 games, matching the franchise mark set in 2018-19. The Gulls have also scored 40 goals at home through the first 10 games, setting a new club mark and surpassing the 39 scored in 2016-17.

Larsson's overtime goal marked the second of his career (also Mar. 2, 2018 vs. Ontario). Larsson also picked up an assist to mark his first points of the season (1-1=2) and fourth multi-point effort of his career. Jani Hakanpaa and Alex Broadhurst earned assists on the overtime goal.

Daniel Sprong recorded his second straight multi-point game (0-2=2) and has four points the last two contests (1-3=4). He also have nine points his last nine games (2-7=9).

Chase De Leo picked up two assists to mark his second multi-point game of the season (also Nov. 13 vs. San Jose; 1-1=2). De Leo now has three points the last two contests (1-2=3).

Antoine Morand scored his second goal of the season at 3:38 of the second period, his seventh point of the season 2-5=7).

Deven Sideroff scored his first goal of the season at 19:45 of the second period to tie the game at 2-2. The goal marked his first since Dec. 30, 2017 at Texas (46 games).

Patrick Sieloff scored his first goal as a Gull at 11:47 of the third period to mark his first goal in 66 games (last: Oct. 28, 2018 with Belleville vs. Grand Rapids).

Anthony Stolarz stopped 29 shots to earn his second straight win and improve to 9-1-1 his last 11 games.

The Gulls will conclude their three-game homestand on Wednesday, Dec. 11 vs. the Grand Rapids Griffins at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Jacob Larsson

On his overtime winner

I know we won the draw and gave it to Jani (Hakanpaa) and he passed back, I think he wanted to change, but I passed it to him. I tried to get past my guy and he made a good pass and then I tried to fake the goalie and it worked. It's nice.

On team morale

This is bringing up our team for sure. It's one of those games where you feel really good afterwards because we came back and we got the win.

Deven Sideroff

On coming back from an early two-goal deficit

I think top to bottom everybody stuck with it. There wasn't a lull in our game. We came into the dressing room after the first period, everybody was intense. Everybody was saying the right thing. Everyone put in an effort tonight.

On his goal

It was quite the scramble to start the goal, but as soon as I got the puck towards the net, I wasn't letting it have a chance. I was putting it in the back of the cage.

Patrick Sieloff

On his first goal as a Gull

Our team was playing really well at the time. We started off pretty slow for the first two shifts as we were on our heels. We loosened up and played our game. We ended up playing a pretty good game tonight.

On coming back from an early two-goal deficit

Our game is to play with confidence. Mistakes are going to happen, but it's what you do from there. You worry about your next shift and taking care of the puck at our blueline and their blueline.

On the win

It's huge. Coming off of a win last week, sitting around for a week and we're going to be having a lot of games coming up here. To give up that late goal and regroup was awesome.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On getting back to .500

We've been battling for that for quite a while. We put ourselves in a hole in the beginning of the year and it doesn't happen overnight. To get there, it's a big moment for us. The effort was there. We got down early in the game just like we got down early in the season, but it showed some great character. We got some contributions from some different places tonight and that was a big difference-maker for us.

On coming back from an early two-goal deficit

I wasn't crazy about the way we finished the first period. I thought their composure was not where it needed to be. We got a little wrapped up in the refereeing and different areas of the game. Our players did a really good job. I didn't say much between the periods. They took care of their own business. They came out without their captain, but I like the way they found that composure and found their structure and played a really solid game. For the most part, our last four or five weeks of hockey have been extremely solid. It's nice to get rewarded in overtime. It's nice to get two points.

On Deven Sideroff

It's always a challenge for any forward. Whether it's at the NHL level, at our level, my son is playing junior hockey, everyone is looking to get themselves to a place where there is a trust factor. We felt like they were responsible. They were going out there and playing against some quality lines on that team and they were doing a good job on the defensive side.

