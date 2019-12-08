Rocket Overcome Two-Goal Deficit, Score Three Unanswered Goals in a 4-3 Victory over the T-Birds

SPRINGFIELD - Down 3-1 after 40 minutes, the Rocket demonstrated character and resilience to erase a two-goal deficit and score three back-to-back goals to capture a 4-3 win over the Springfield Thunderbirds at the MassMutual Center Saturday night. Laval improved their record against Atlantic Division teams to 7-2-1. Keith Kinkaid made 23 saves to earn his first win with the Rocket. He replaced Charlie Lindgren early in the first period after the latter sustained an injury. Four of the seven goals came on the powerplay.

Riley Barber registered the game winner and a team-high 12th assist to earn the first star of the game. He extended his point streak to five games. Jake Evans recorded his first three-point night of the season with two goals and an assist. The Toronto, Ont., native, has recorded six points (2 G, 4 A) in his last three games. Ryan Poehling added an assist, tallying five points (1 G, 4 A) in four outings.

Evans opened scoring in the first period during the T-Birds' annual Teddy Bear Toss game but that didn't stop the home side from taking a 3-1 lead into the second intermission. Daniel Audette, Thomas Schemitsch and Dryden Hunt each contributed a goal and an assist. Audette continued to haunt his former team, tallying five points (2 G, 3 A) in two games against the Rocket this season.

After Evans narrowed the gap to one goal early in the third frame, Kevin Lynch tipped in Karl Alzner's shot past netminder Philippe Desrosiers to tie the game. Barber netted the deciding goal with less than five minutes left in the tilt to lead the Rocket to victory.

Marqueurs/Scorers

LAV: Evans (Brook, Cox) | Evans (Poehling, Barber) | Lynch (Alzner, Jevpalovs) | Barber (Evans, Vejdemo)

SPR: Audette (Schemitsch, Byron) | Schemitsch (Hunt, Audette) | Hunt (Lowry, Greco)

Unités spéciales/Special teams

LAV | AN/PP: 2/7 | IN/PK: 3/5

SPR | AN/PP: 2/5 | IN/PK: 5/7

Gardiens/Goaltenders

LAV: Lindgren (2/3) Kinkaid (23/25) | SPR: Desrosiers (26/30)

Trois étoiles/Three stars

1. Barber - LAV 2. Audette - SPR 3. Evans - LAV

