Rainiers Take Series from El Paso But Cannot Lock up Sweep

April 12, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release





Tacoma, Wash. - Eric Young, Jr. and J.P. Crawford packed a punch as the 2-3 hole hitters on Thursday night, but the rest of the Tacoma Rainiers lineup couldn't keep pace with El Paso as the visiting Chihuahuas salvaged a victory in the three-game finale at Cheney Stadium, 6-2.

The left fielder Young, Jr. put Tacoma (3-5) on the board in the third inning with the first Rainiers triple of the season, bringing in third baseman Shed Long and cutting the deficit, 3-1.

El Paso (2-6) stymied the Rainiers again until the sixth when Crawford doubled home Young, Jr. In the top half of the inning, the Chihuahuas tacked on three more runs so Tacoma was still trailing, 6-2, which would go on to be the final after three scoreless frames to end the night.

Crawford (2-for-3) and Young, Jr. (2-for-4) combined for a 4-for-7 effort with 2 RBI, providing all the hits and run support for the Rainiers, with the exception of Long's third inning run.

Tyler Danish (0-2) took the loss for Tacoma after going five innings, surrendering all six runs (five earned) on 10 hits while punching out four. Right-handers Ryan Garton (2 IP), Robinson Leyer (1 IP) and Nick Rumbelow (1 IP) combined to pitch the last four innings scoreless, allowing one hit each.

Tacoma pitchers collectively allowed the six El Paso runs, five earned, on 13 hits, while walking one and striking out nine.

Albuquerque is next up for the Rainiers starting Friday at 7:05 p.m PDT at Cheney Stadium. Mariners top prospect Justus Sheffield (0-1, 7.71) will make his second start of the young campaign as he matches up with lefty Evan Grills (1-0, 0.00). Stick around after the game for the first Friday Night Fireworks show of the year, presented by Fred Meyer.

All tickets, group outings, and suites packages for the 2019 season are available for purchase in person at the Cheney Stadium Box Office, online at TacomaRainiers.com, or over the phone at (253) 752-7707. The most up-to-date news and notes about the Rainiers throughout the season can be found by following the Rainiers on Twitter (@RainiersLand), Instagram (tacomarainiers) or by liking the team on Facebook.

