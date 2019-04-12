Round Rock Outshines Memphis in 4-2 Victory
April 12, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release
ROUND ROCK, Texas - CF Derek Fisher pushed the Round Rock Express (6-3) to a 4-2 win over the Memphis Redbirds (3-6) after driving a two-run homer to left field in the bottom of the eighth.
E-Train RHP Ralph Garza (1-0, 6.75) earned the win after pitching 2.1 innings of relief with three hits and one run allowed while tallying a strikeout. LHP Framber Valdez picked up the save after recording two strikeouts in his ninth inning relief appearance. Memphis RHP Ryan Meisinger (0-2, 6.43) suffered the loss after surrendering a hit and two runs in one inning of relief.
RHP Corbin Martin made a solid start for Round Rock with only three walks, one hit, and one run in 5.2 innings pitched. The righty notched 61 strikes in his 90 pitches.
The Express got things off to a strong start in the first inning as CF Myles Straw reached first on a fielding error by Redbirds SS Drew Robinson right before Fisher responded with a single through the hole at second base. SS Jack Mayfield sent the center fielder home on groundout to left field, putting the Express on top of with an early 1-0 lead.
Memphis played five scoreless innings until LF Rangel Ravelo doubled on a fly ball to center field to score Robinson, who had previously walked and advanced to second on a double play. The Redbirds took a 2-1 advantage over the E-Train in the eighth inning thanks to a Joe Hudson solo home run. Round Rock responded to the homer by turning a double play to end the inning.
Facing a one-run deficit in the bottom of the eighth, C Garrett Ritchie hit a single up the middle and Alex De Goti followed with a walk. Next up, Straw grounded into a force out that was followed by Robinson's second fielding error of the night that allowed Stubbs to race home and tie the game at two. With Straw sitting at first, Fisher played hero and fired a two-run homer down the left field line to secure a 4-2 win over the Redbirds.
Round Rock continues their four-game series against Memphis on Saturday night with a scheduled 6:05 p.m. first pitch. E-Train LHP Cionel Perez (0-0 6.23) is set to face off against Redbirds RHP Harold Arauz (0-0, 0.00).
