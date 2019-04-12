Ninth Inning Rally Falls Short in 7-6 Loss to Aces

AT THE DISH: After hitting for the cycle on Wednesday, Noel Cuevas' hot streak continues as the outfielder went 2-for-4 on Thursday with a walk, double, home run and two RBI ... Top Rockies prospect Brendan Rodgers finished the night 3-for-5 with a double, home run and two runs scored ... Veteran catcher Drew Butera went 1-for-2 with two walks ... With the Isotopes down 7-6 in the ninth inning, Elliot Soto struck out with the bases loaded to end the ball game.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela made his second rehab start for the Isotopes. The right-hander did now allow a run over his 2.0 innings on the mound, yielding one hit and striking out one on 22 pitches ... In his first relief outing of his Minor League career, Jeff Hoffman was the first out of the bullpen for the Isotopes. The 26-year-old allowed four runs over his 4.0 innings of work, walking two but striking out eight ... Mitch Horacek took the loss for the Isotopes after the southpaw allowed three runs to the Aces in the seventh inning.

TOPES TIDBITS: The Isotopes were 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position ... Albuquerque left 11 runners on base ... The Isotopes have now gone eight straight games to start the season without a stolen base.

ON DECK: Albuquerque Isotopes at Tacoma Rainiers, 8:05 p.m. MT, Cheney Stadium

PROBABLES: Isotopes: LHP Evan Grills (1-0, 0.00), Rainiers: LHP Justus Sheffield (0-1, 7.71)

