Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (3-5) at Round Rock Express (5-3)

April 12, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release





Friday, April 12 - 7:05 p.m. (CT) - Dell Diamond (8,722) - Round Rock, Texas

Game #9 - Road Game #4 (1-2)

RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon (1-0, 3.60 ERA) vs RHP Corbin Martin (0-1, 4.15 ERA)

BY THE NUMBERS

0 Number of hits allowed by the Redbirds bullpen last night in 6.0 innings of work

THE GAME

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Memphis Redbirds continue their seven-game roadtrip as they travel north 210 miles on I-10 to Round Rock to open up their four-game set against the Express tonight at Dell Diamond. Tonight's game will be broadcast live on www.memphisredbirds.com with Steve Selby on the call.

ON THE HILL: Right-hander Daniel Ponce de Leon is scheduled to take the mound in tonight's game and make his first road start of 2019 and his second start overall. The 27-year-old is in his sixth professional season and has spent them all with the St. Louis organization. In Ponce de Leon's start on Sunday against Omaha, he tossed 5.0 innings allowing five hits and two runs and took home the win in the Redbirds' 3-2 victory. After taking to line drive to the head on May 9, 2017, which ended his season, Ponce de Leon returned to the mound for the first time on April 5, 2018 at Dell Diamond, tossing a scoreless inning. He make his first start four days later, twirling 5.0 scoreless frames while allowing just two hits, but took no-decision. His last start against the Express came on April 26, 2018, where he suffered the loss in the Redbirds' 6-1 defeat after allowing six runs, however, only two were earned.

The Express are scheduled to start right-hander Corbin Martin tonight. The 23-year-old is slated to make his second start of the season and his first home start. In his first start of the season, and Triple-A debut, on Sunday at New Orleans, Brown allowed two runs in 4.2 innings of work, allowing two hits and a home run and suffered the loss in the Express' 2-1 loss in the second game of their doubleheader with the Baby Cakes. He is in his third professional season, all with the Houston Astros organization and is ranked as the No. 5 prospect in the system by Baseball America. The Houston native went 7-2, 2.97 (34 ER/103.0 IP) in 21 G/18 GS with Double-A Corpus Christi in 2018.

HISTORY WITH ROUND ROCK: The two clubs have met every year since 2005, with the Redbirds taking a slight 118-103 edge overall. The 'Birds also hold a slim 57-54 advantage at Dell Diamond, but have gone 11-4 at this facility the past two seasons. The Redbirds and Express finished all-square at 8-8 in 2018, which was only the second time in 14 seasons that the two teams had split the season series. Memphis has not lost a season series to Round Rock since 2015.

After eight years as the Rangers Triple-A affiliate, the Express are the Astros top affilate for the first time since 2010. The Express spent their first six years in the Pacific Coast League as the Astros Triple-A team, where the Redbirds went 55-38 from 2005-10, including 12-4 in each of the last two seasons before the Express switched affiliations.

THE SEASON

ABOUT THE LAST ONE: The Memphis Redbirds (3-5) got sparkling relief work from four pitchers Thursday night in San Antonio, Texas, and the club plated three runs in the decisive seventh inning to capture a 6-3 win over the San Antonio Missions (Brewers) in the series finale.

Tommy Layne, Alex Reyes, John Fasola, and Chasen Shreve retired 18 of 20 Missions (5-3) from the fourth inning onward, with the only two batters reaching on a walk and an error. They followed Ryan Helsley, who allowed three runs on six hits in 3.0 innings of work to start the game.

On the offensive side, Tommy Edman was 3-for-5 with two runs scored for his fourth multi-hit game in seven contests this season. Rangel Ravelo drove in three runs, and Edmundo Sosa was 2-for-4 with a home run.

After scoring twice in the first inning, San Antonio plated three runs in the bottom of the second to take a 3-2 lead. The Redbirds tied it up in the next half-inning, and the contest remained knotted at 3 until the top of the seventh.

Sosa led off with his first long ball of the season, Max Schrock followed with a walk, and Edman doubled through the hole at second base before Ravelo stepped to the dish after a strikeout. He promptly doubled to clear the bases and provide the Redbirds some breathing room.

Fasola then entered with a 6-3 lead behind him, and he quickly struck out the side in the seventh. He also fired a scoreless eighth, before Shreve took the ninth inning and picked up his first save of the year after a flyout and two punch-outs.

San Antonio starter Zack Brown pitched 6.0 innings and gave up three runs on seven hits with five strikeouts.

Redbirds pitching whiffled 12 in the ballgame.

WELCOME HOME BEN: Hailing from nearby Germantown, Tenn., new Redbirds manager Ben Johnson earned the first win of his managerial career on April 4 with the 'Birds 9-2 victory over the Storm Chasers. Johnson spent last season at Triple-A Durham (Tampa Bay), as part of a staff that captured the International League title before falling to the Redbirds in the 2018 Triple-A National Championship. The 37-year-old is also the youngest manager in team history, a mark that was previously held by Danny Sheaffer, who was 41 years old when he was named manager on June 10, 2003.

TWO-HIT TOMMY: Through his first seven starts of the season, INF Tommy Edman has four-multi hit games, including one three-hit performance, last night at San Antonio. His 10 hits are most among the current Redbirds roster and he is tied for the team lead with 5 RBI.

WALK IT OFF: Tuesday's walk-off defeat to the Missions was the first time since Aug. 5, 2017 that the Redbirds had lost in such fashion. The following night, it marked the first time since June 23-24, 2014 that the Redbirds had lost consecutive games in the last at-bat of the game. The two walk-off defeats this season have already matched last year's total.

CAUGHT IN A STORM: Monday's 11-run defeat marked the first time that Redbirds lost by 11 runs or more since June 16, 2018, when the Redbirds fell 13-1 at El Paso. Additionally, Omaha's 12-run second was the first time since May 12, 2016 against the Storm Chasers, that the Redbirds had given up more than 10 runs in an inning.

Elier Hernandez and Nick Dini became the first two opponents to hit back-to-back home runs against the Redbirds since May 8, 2017 and Hernandez became the first player to post a 6 RBI against Memphis since June 9, 2018.

FIRST NO MORE: Following Saturday's defeat, the Redbirds fell out of first place for the first time since April 28, 2017. It also marked the first time since April 27, 2017 that their record fell below the .500 mark. The Redbirds played the final 120 games of the 2017 season in first place, and played all 140 games of 2018 in first place. They had been in first place for the 708 calendar days, playing 262 regular-season games and 20 playoff games in that span.

The Redbirds entered Sunday's contest in T-3rd place in the division, which marked the first time since April 12, 2016, that they had fallen out of the top two spots in the standings.

KINGS OF THE HILL: After setting the franchise record for best ERA in a season at 3.77 in 2017, last year's staff shattered that record, posting a 3.54 mark. It was the second-consecutive season they owned the best ERA in the league. Additionally, they set the franchise record for most strikeouts in a season (1,160), fewest runs allowed (564), fewest hits allowed (1,152), and lowest opponent batting average (.248). Memphis' entire 2018 Opening Night, five-man starting rotation was promoted to St. Louis last season. John Gant, Dakota Hudson, Austin Gomber, Jack Flaherty, and Daniel Ponce de Leon all played large roles in St. Louis' second-half turnaround.

NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK: The Opening Night roster featured 20 players that were not on the roster for Opening Night last season. Of the five returning players (Adolis Garcia, Austin Gomber, Daniel Ponce de Leon, Rangel Ravelo, Max Schrock) only three (Garcia, Ravelo, Schrock) were starters in the 2018 opener against Round Rock at Dell Diamond. Garcia, Gomber and Ponce de Leon all went on to make their big-leauge debuts last season with St. Louis.

FARM RAISED: Memphis' Opening Night roster featured 11 of St. Louis' top-30 prospects (Baseball America), including three of the top-10. Current prospects on the roster are: Genesis Cabrera (No. 6), Lane Thomas (No. 7), Andrew Knizner (No. 8), Ryan Helsley (No. 11), Tommy Edman (No. 12), Daniel Ponce de Leon (No. 13), Adolis Garcia (No. 15), Jake Woodford (No. 16), Edmundo Sosa (No. 22), Max Schrock (No. 25) and Giovanny Gallegos (No. 29).

BEAK-TO-BEAK-TO-BEAK?: Professional baseball has been played in the city of Memphis since 1877. In that span, only three teams have won back-to-back league championships in that time. The Memphis Egyptians won back-to-back titles in 1903-04, the Memphis Chickasaws won consecutive titles in 1952-53, and now the Redbirds have accomplished the feat with their successive PCL titles in 2017-18. No team in Memphis, however, has been able to capture a third successive title.

WINNING WAYS: After the Redbirds went 91-50 in 2017 and 83-57 last season, they have won 174 games in the last two years. That is the most wins in a two-year span in Memphis history since 1933-34 when the Chickasaws also won 174 games. The 1921-22 Chickasaws set the record for most wins in a two-year span by a Memphis professional team with 198.

THE 2018 SEASON

THE BEST ONCE AGAIN: After a 5-0 victory on Sept. 15, 2018, the Memphis Redbirds were crowned champions of the Pacific Coast League, defeating the Fresno Grizzlies three games to one. It was Memphis' fourth PCL title in franchise history, and their second-straight. Memphis also won titles in 2000 and 2009. In 120 seasons of professional baseball in Memphis, it is the 16th championship all-time. Infielder Tommy Edman and outfielder Randy Arozarena were named co-MVPs of the PCL Playoffs. Arozarena hit two home runs in Game 4, giving Memphis all the offense they needed. Edman hit .469 in eight playoff games, notching a hit in all but the final game of the series. Manager Stubby Clapp has now been part of three of Memphis' four titles since they joined the PCL. He played a crucial role on the 2000 team as a middle infielder, and has now guided the Redbirds to consecutive championships as manager.

NEW FACES, NO PROBLEM: The Redbirds won the PCL Championship for the second-straight season, and advanced to the Triple-A National Championship, despite the fact that the Memphis roster was almost completely different from the playoff roster during the 2017 season. It was also almost completely different from the 2018 Opening Day roster. Of the 13 position players who made an appearance in the 2017 playoffs, only two were still on Memphis' active roster. Wilfredo Tovar and Tommy Edman are those two players. Every other player has either been traded, released, or is at a different level of the organization.

Memphis had a franchise-record 66 players on the roster last season, though two never appeared in a game before being taken off the roster (Jesse Jenner and Michael Wacha). It is the third-consecutive season in which Memphis has used a record number of players. Of the 66 players to be listed on Memphis' roster last year, 22 of them made their Triple-A debuts with the 'Birds, and six others were promoted for their Major League debuts.

TOP NOTCH PERFORMANCES: While Memphis raced to its second-consecutive PCL Championship as a team, they had many outstanding individual performances along the way. On April 23, 2018, left-handed pitcher Austin Gomber tied the franchise record with 16 strikeouts in eight shutout innings against the Iowa Cubs. Lance Lynn also had 16 strikeouts in a playoff game in 2010. Gomber's mark set the regular-season record. On June 30, 2018, infielder Luke Voit hit for the cycle against Iowa. It was just the second cycle in franchise history and the first since 2000. On July 19, 2018, at Omaha, right-handed pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon threw a one-hit, complete game shutout. It was just the 11th one-hit performance in Memphis history and the 17th complete game shutout. One week later, he made his Major League debut and threw seven no-hit innings. On July 22, 2018, against Colorado Springs, Tyler O'Neill launched three home runs, recording the sixth three-home run performance in franchise history. Four days later on July 26, 2018, at Salt Lake, Adolis Garcia recorded the seventh three-home run performance in franchise history, while also tying the franchise-record with eight RBI. Outfielder Oscar Mercado also had a five-hit, three-steal performance on July 21, 2018, the first such performance in Memphis history.

