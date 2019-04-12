Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Nashville Sounds
April 12, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release
San Antonio Missions (5-3) vs. Nashville Sounds (2-6)
Game #9/Home Game #4
Friday, April 12, 7:05 p.m.
Wolff Stadium
MiLB.tv/KONO 860 AM
RHP Aaron Wilkerson (1-0, 1.80) vs. RHP Richelson Pena (0-1, 1.80)
vs. Nashville: While San Antonio has never faced Nashville, several players in the lineup tonight have faced the Sounds while with Triple-A Colorado Springs and found success. In eight games against the Sounds Mauricio Dubon has hit .345 (10-29) with 11 runs and 9 RBI. Jacob Nottingham in eight games has hit .357 (10-for-28) with 8 runs, 2 doubles, 3 home runs, and 10 RBI. In 28 games Nate Orf has hit .327 (34-for-104) with 15 runs, 7 doubles, and 17 RBI. Tyler Saladino has faced the Sounds eight times and hit .357 (10-for-28) with 7 runs and 6 RBI. Tyrone Taylor has played against Nashville 13 times and hit .302 (16-for-53) with 10 runs and 8 RBI.
Birthday Boy: Missions pitcher Burch Smith turns 29 years old today. The San Antonio native is scheduled to start on the mound for the Missions tomorrow.
Erceg On Base: Infielder Lucas Erceg has scored a run in three straight games, it is the longest run-scoring streak by a Missions player on the young season. In those three games, all against Memphis, he hit .429 (3-for-7) with five walks and scored five runs. He reached base in eight of his 12 plate appearances against Redbirds. His on-base percentage has risen from .263 to .370 in that brief span.
Struggles in the Seventh: The Missions entered the seventh inning of last night's game tied with Memphis 3-3 before surrendering three runs to the Redbirds and falling 6-3 in the series finale. The Missions have been outscored 17-2 in the seventh inning of games this season. The 17 runs allowed are the second most in a single inning by any team in the Pacific Coast League behind only 18 runs surrendered by Nashville in the third inning of ball games.
*WHAT THEY'RE SAYING*
Joe Alexander (@JoeAlexander210)
San Antonio Missions pitchers working on their pickoff moves about three hours before tonight's game at Wolff Stadium. @missionsmilb #missionsmilb #samissions #MissionsBaseball @Brewers @BrewersPD #brewers
Minor League Promos (@MiLBPromos)
Mama Peno and her bobbling Chancla will be given away at tonight's @missionsmilb game! The line will start early for this one, so don't wait!
San Antonio Missions Baseball Club (@missionsmilb)
Mama Peno has been riding shotgun all day with the Missions Grounds Crew... first 1,500 fans will get their very own TONIGHT courtesy of @MetroByTMobile ... Gates at 6pm!
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from April 12, 2019
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Nashville Sounds - San Antonio Missions
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (3-5) at Round Rock Express (5-3) - Memphis Redbirds
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (2-6) at San Antonio Missions (5-3) - Nashville Sounds
- Friday's Chasers-Baby Cakes Contest Postponed - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Sounds Return Home Tuesday Night - Nashville Sounds
- Fresno Grizzlies Homestand Preview: April 16-22 - Fresno Grizzlies
- Iowa and Oklahoma City Postponed, Schedule Double-Header Saturday - Iowa Cubs
- Tonight's Game in Iowa Postponed - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Gaining a Measure of Redemption - San Antonio Missions
- Rainiers Take Series from El Paso But Cannot Lock up Sweep - Tacoma Rainiers
- Late home runs not enough to avoid sweep - Sacramento River Cats
- Cron's "Big Fly" Lifts Aces to Comeback Victory - Reno Aces
- Chihuahuas Capture First Road Victory - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Ninth Inning Rally Falls Short in 7-6 Loss to Aces - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Round Rock Comes Back to Top Nashville 8-6 in Series Finale - Round Rock Express
- Express Charge Back Late to Defeat Sounds - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.