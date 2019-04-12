Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Nashville Sounds

April 12, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





San Antonio Missions (5-3) vs. Nashville Sounds (2-6)

Game #9/Home Game #4

Friday, April 12, 7:05 p.m.

Wolff Stadium

MiLB.tv/KONO 860 AM

RHP Aaron Wilkerson (1-0, 1.80) vs. RHP Richelson Pena (0-1, 1.80)

vs. Nashville: While San Antonio has never faced Nashville, several players in the lineup tonight have faced the Sounds while with Triple-A Colorado Springs and found success. In eight games against the Sounds Mauricio Dubon has hit .345 (10-29) with 11 runs and 9 RBI. Jacob Nottingham in eight games has hit .357 (10-for-28) with 8 runs, 2 doubles, 3 home runs, and 10 RBI. In 28 games Nate Orf has hit .327 (34-for-104) with 15 runs, 7 doubles, and 17 RBI. Tyler Saladino has faced the Sounds eight times and hit .357 (10-for-28) with 7 runs and 6 RBI. Tyrone Taylor has played against Nashville 13 times and hit .302 (16-for-53) with 10 runs and 8 RBI.

Birthday Boy: Missions pitcher Burch Smith turns 29 years old today. The San Antonio native is scheduled to start on the mound for the Missions tomorrow.

Erceg On Base: Infielder Lucas Erceg has scored a run in three straight games, it is the longest run-scoring streak by a Missions player on the young season. In those three games, all against Memphis, he hit .429 (3-for-7) with five walks and scored five runs. He reached base in eight of his 12 plate appearances against Redbirds. His on-base percentage has risen from .263 to .370 in that brief span.

Struggles in the Seventh: The Missions entered the seventh inning of last night's game tied with Memphis 3-3 before surrendering three runs to the Redbirds and falling 6-3 in the series finale. The Missions have been outscored 17-2 in the seventh inning of games this season. The 17 runs allowed are the second most in a single inning by any team in the Pacific Coast League behind only 18 runs surrendered by Nashville in the third inning of ball games.

*WHAT THEY'RE SAYING*

Joe Alexander (@JoeAlexander210)

San Antonio Missions pitchers working on their pickoff moves about three hours before tonight's game at Wolff Stadium. @missionsmilb #missionsmilb #samissions #MissionsBaseball @Brewers @BrewersPD #brewers

Minor League Promos (@MiLBPromos)

Mama Peno and her bobbling Chancla will be given away at tonight's @missionsmilb game! The line will start early for this one, so don't wait!

San Antonio Missions Baseball Club (@missionsmilb)

Mama Peno has been riding shotgun all day with the Missions Grounds Crew... first 1,500 fans will get their very own TONIGHT courtesy of @MetroByTMobile ... Gates at 6pm!

