Chihuahuas Capture First Road Victory
April 12, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Tacoma Rainiers 6-2 Thursday to earn their first road win of the 2019 season. Cal Quantrill allowed two runs on three hits in 5.2 innings, the longest start by a Chihuahuas pitcher this season.
El Paso scored three runs each in the third and sixth innings and compiled 13 hits, 12 of which were singles. The exception was Michael Gettys' three-run home run, his first Triple-A homer.
Josh Naylor went 0-for-5, marking the first time in his eight Triple-A games that he didn't have at least one hit. El Paso native Fernando Rodriguez pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning, his second scoreless outing in as many appearances for the Chihuahuas.
Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-rainiers/2019/04/11/580400#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=580400
Team Records: El Paso (2-6), Tacoma (3-5)
Next Game: Friday, 7:35 pm at Greater Nevada Field. El Paso RHP Bryan Mitchell (0-0, 0.00) vs. Reno TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
