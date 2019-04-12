River Cats Take Series Opener

April 12, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release





The Salt Lake Bees fell to the Sacramento River Cats 4-2 on Friday evening at Smith's Ballpark.

Salt Lake starting pitcher Griffin Canning had another solid outing in his second start of the season, allowing one earned run and giving up five hits while walking two and striking out six. Canning, the #2 prospect in the Angels organization has allowed just one earned run over his first 10 innings of the season owning a 0.90 ERA. Bees reliever Justin Anderson, in his first appearance since being optioned by the Angels on Monday, was charged with the loss after giving up a two-run home run in the top of the seventh that allowed the River Cats to jump to a 3-2 lead. Sacramento would tack on one more run in the same inning after Sam Freeman relieved Anderson with two outs.

Leading the Bees batting production was Wilfredo Tovar, who went 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI. Tovar had his third multi-hit game of the season and is batting .400 (8-for-20) in five games. Brennon Lund snapped a two-game hitless streak with a triple and scored a run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth. The Bees left five on base and went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position. Salt Lake outfielders Bo Way and Erick Salcedo both threw out a runner at home and the Bees turned three double plays in a sparking defensive effort.

Salt Lake continues the homestand for three more games against the Sacramento River Cats with start times at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, 1:05 p.m. on Sunday and 12:05 p.m. on Monday. Tickets for all Salt Lake Bees games can be found at www.slbees.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.