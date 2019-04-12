Cron's "Big Fly" Lifts Aces to Comeback Victory

Reno, Nevada - The Aces got a much-needed win Thursday against Albuquerque to improve their record to 3-5 on the year. The Aces stumbled out of the gate with three errors in the top of the third inning granting the Isotopes two unearned runs. However, Reno would answer back with three runs in the bottom of the third inning thanks to back-to-back doubles by the second baseman, Wyatt Mathisen, and third baseman, Kevin Cron, to take the lead 3-2. First baseman, Cody Decker, added a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth.

In the top of the 5th, Isotopes' third baseman, Brendan Rodgers, and center fielder, Noel Cuevas, went back-to-back off RHP Justin Donatella to tie the game at four. Donatella was solid in his Triple-A debut Thursday going 4 2/3 innings allowing two earned runs, five hits, while striking out four.

Trailing 5-4 in the bottom of the seventh, Kevin Cron stepped to the plate and reminded Reno of his power launching a three-run home run over the left-field scoreboard. The Isotopes made it interesting in the top of the ninth with a late rally but Jimmie Sherfy was able to close the door for his 49th career Triple-A save.

Top Performers - Reno

Kevin Cron (2-for-4, 4 RBI, HR)

Cody Decker (1-for-3, HR)

Alex Young (2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 5 K)

Top Performers - Albuquerque

Noel Cuevas (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI)

Brendan Rodgers (3-for-5, 2 R)

Jeff Hoffmann (4.0 IP, 4 H, 8 K)

Tomorrow's Matchup

Notes & Information

Decker Dingers: First baseman Cody Decker got one step closer to a major milestone tonight against the Albuquerque Isotopes. Decker launched the 198th home run of his career tonight, two shy of 200. Decker has 92 Triple-A homers to his name and 10 in an Aces uniform. His season-high came in 2012 with the Padres. Decker hit 25 in the Texas League with San Antonio and four in Triple-A with Tuscon.

Sherfy Extends Save Record: Jimmie Sherfy collected his second save of the young season tonight, tossing a one-run ninth to give Reno the victory. Sherfy has 49 saves in his Aces career and is the current franchise record holder. Jake Barrett (39), Silvino Bracho (30), Jonathan Albaladejo (25), and Matt Stites (16) round out the top five.

