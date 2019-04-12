Tonight's Game in Iowa Postponed
April 12, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release
Des Moines, Iowa - Friday's scheduled game between the Oklahoma City Dodgers and Iowa Cubs at Principal Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The teams will make up the game during a doubleheader Saturday beginning at 4:38 p.m. Both games will be scheduled for seven innings.
The Dodgers and I-Cubs will play as regularly scheduled on Sunday and Monday to finish the four-game series. Live radio coverage of each game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.
