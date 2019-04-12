Gaining a Measure of Redemption

Blame it on Tommy Edman and the Memphis Redbirds for ruining the party.

Edman stroked three hits and scored twice Thursday night as Memphis registered a 6-3 victory over the Flying Chanclas de San Antonio in front of 4,610 fans at Wolff Stadium

A festive atmosphere prevailed in the pre-game as paying customers filed into the stadium decked out in brightly-colored Chanclas shirts and hats for the first of a series of promotions this season designed to spotlight Hispanic culture.

According to the folklore, grandmothers, or abuelas, have been known to chunk sandals across the room if the children are misbehaving.

The Missions/Chanclas, in a nod to the traditions of la familia, started last season to play periodically as their alter-egos, decked out in white uniforms adorned in blue, pink and yellow trim.

On Thursday, they took the field as the Chanclas for the first time this season hoping to finish what the Missions had started.

They wanted a sweep of the Redbirds in their first home series as a member of the Pacific Coast League. But Edman and his friends had different ideas.

The Redbirds, as it turned out, were intent on gaining redemption after dropping back-to-back, 6-5 decisions.

Both nights, the frustration ran high in the visitors' clubhouse after Missions shortstop Mauricio Dubon delivered game-winning singles in the bottom of the ninth.

"Obviously we were a little bit disappointed," Edman said. "But I think both those nights, we showed pretty good fight. I think we were down by a couple of runs going into the eighth or ninth, both those nights. I thought we did a good job fighting back. Unfortunately, we couldn't hold on at the end.

"But I think a don't-give-up attitude has been a part of our team this year. I think if we keep fighting like that, we're going to come away with a lot of wins."

Next up on Friday, Memphis (3-5) opens another road series at Round Rock, while San Antonio (5-3) will host the Nashville Sounds for the first of four in a row.

Chanclas starting pitcher Zack Brown looked on the bright side of the loss, noting that his teammates have won two straight series to start the year.

"I think we're two-for-two so far in series" Brown said. "That's the goal. It's to play well and win the series. If you win the series, you're going to be a pretty successful team."

Brown, the Milwaukee Brewers' top minor-league pitching prospect, worked six innings and yielded three runs on seven hits. It was the most runs given up by a San Antonio starter this year.

"I feel like overall it was a pretty solid game (for me)," Brown said. "The big thing for me was, after we put up the three (runs) in the second, we gave up that one run in the third, and that kind of hurt."

Brown lamented a wild pitch he threw in the inning that allowed two Redbirds to move up, which in turn led to a tying run to score on a ground ball, making it 3-3.

As it turned out, the tying run was Edman, who has been royal pain for the Missions all week.

"He just does a really good job being a leadoff guy," Brown said. "He sees a lot of pitches. He's scrappy in there. Then when he gets a pitch over the middle, he's going to put good wood on it.

"In the first inning, I got him to roll over one (for a ground out). The (third) inning, the same thing. It just found a hole. That kind of (led to) that wild pitch.

"I mean, even at first he's a threat to run. You got to think about that, too. "He's just a solid all-around player."

The Redbirds put the hammer down with three runs in the seventh against reliever Miguel Sanchez, who gave up a solo homer to Edmundo Sosa, a doubly by Erdman on a grounder just inside the bag at first and a 2RBI double by Rangel Ravelo.

"They just beat us," Missions manager Rick Sweet said. "They got a couple of big hits when they need 'em. That's what happens in good games."

Redbirds manager Ben Johnson said he welcomed the winning feeling after what happened the two previous nights.

"It feels great," Johnson said. "Not just for me. But for these guys (in the clubhouse). You know, we walked off the last few nights not feeling so well ... When you battle back and forth and you lose that game, it can take a little out of you.

"So, this win is good leading into the next series. It's going to be a much better bus ride for us."

Notebook

The Missions hit for a .208 average (20 for 96) in the three games against the Redbirds, including 7 for 33 in the series finale. Dubon led the way, picking up five hits in 14 at bats in the series. The Missions rank second to last in the 16-team PCL in hitting at .229.

Pitching has been the difference for the Missions, who are fourth in earned run average with a 4.11 earned run average. Starters Adrian Houser, Bubba Derby, Brown, Aaron Wilkerson and Burch Smith have combined for a 1.67 ERA.

Wilkerson is scheduled to pitch Friday against Nashville.

All-Star relief pitcher Jeremy Jeffress of the Milwaukee Brewers said he is scheduled to make another rehab appearance for the Missions on Saturday.

Outfielder Troy Stokes, Jr., on the injured list, remains "four or five" days away from playing, Sweet said. Stokes has suffered what published reports describe as left lat stiffness.

