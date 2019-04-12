Friday's Chasers-Baby Cakes Contest Postponed
April 12, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
Friday's scheduled series-opening contest between the Omaha Storm Chasers and New Orleans Baby Cakes at Werner Park has been postponed due to high winds and bitterly cold weather.
Friday evening's Hy-Vee Friday Fireworks show has been cancelled. The next Hy-Vee Friday Fireworks date at Werner Park is Friday, April 26.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, April 13, with game one slated to start at 2:05pm CT. Both games will be seven inning contests, with game two starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Tickets to Saturday's regularly scheduled matchup will be good for both of that day's games.
Fans with a ticket to Friday's game may exchange that ticket in-person at the Werner Park Ticket Office for a ticket of equal/lesser value to a 2019 Storm Chasers home date at Werner Park excluding July 4. No online or phone exchanges will be accepted.
Fans may call the Storm Chasers' Weather Hotline at any point during the 2019 season for up-to-date information on the status of a day's scheduled game at (402) 738-2199.
Single-game tickets are available for all remaining 2019 Storm Chasers home contests, and may be purchased online at www.omahastormchasers.com/tickets, or through the Werner Park Ticket Office during open hours from noon until 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday either in-person or by calling (402) 738-5100.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from April 12, 2019
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Nashville Sounds - San Antonio Missions
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (3-5) at Round Rock Express (5-3) - Memphis Redbirds
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (2-6) at San Antonio Missions (5-3) - Nashville Sounds
- Friday's Chasers-Baby Cakes Contest Postponed - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Sounds Return Home Tuesday Night - Nashville Sounds
- Fresno Grizzlies Homestand Preview: April 16-22 - Fresno Grizzlies
- Iowa and Oklahoma City Postponed, Schedule Double-Header Saturday - Iowa Cubs
- Tonight's Game in Iowa Postponed - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Gaining a Measure of Redemption - San Antonio Missions
- Rainiers Take Series from El Paso But Cannot Lock up Sweep - Tacoma Rainiers
- Late home runs not enough to avoid sweep - Sacramento River Cats
- Cron's "Big Fly" Lifts Aces to Comeback Victory - Reno Aces
- Chihuahuas Capture First Road Victory - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Ninth Inning Rally Falls Short in 7-6 Loss to Aces - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Round Rock Comes Back to Top Nashville 8-6 in Series Finale - Round Rock Express
- Express Charge Back Late to Defeat Sounds - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.