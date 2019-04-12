Friday's Chasers-Baby Cakes Contest Postponed

Friday's scheduled series-opening contest between the Omaha Storm Chasers and New Orleans Baby Cakes at Werner Park has been postponed due to high winds and bitterly cold weather.

Friday evening's Hy-Vee Friday Fireworks show has been cancelled. The next Hy-Vee Friday Fireworks date at Werner Park is Friday, April 26.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, April 13, with game one slated to start at 2:05pm CT. Both games will be seven inning contests, with game two starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Tickets to Saturday's regularly scheduled matchup will be good for both of that day's games.

Fans with a ticket to Friday's game may exchange that ticket in-person at the Werner Park Ticket Office for a ticket of equal/lesser value to a 2019 Storm Chasers home date at Werner Park excluding July 4. No online or phone exchanges will be accepted.

Fans may call the Storm Chasers' Weather Hotline at any point during the 2019 season for up-to-date information on the status of a day's scheduled game at (402) 738-2199.

Single-game tickets are available for all remaining 2019 Storm Chasers home contests, and may be purchased online at www.omahastormchasers.com/tickets, or through the Werner Park Ticket Office during open hours from noon until 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday either in-person or by calling (402) 738-5100.

